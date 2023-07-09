OFFERS
Tesla Rival Fisker Unveils Luxury Sports Electric Vehicle

Kirk O’Neil
Originally Published: July 9, 2023 9:51 p.m.

Tesla  (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO Elon Musk is getting anxious to deliver the new Cybertruck to the many customers who have put $100 deposits down on reservations, and it's a lot of them. Back on Nov. 24, 2019, Musk said the Cybertruck had tallied 187,000 orders just five days after the vehicle was unveiled.

The Cybertruck is one of the most unique pickup truck designs, described as something out of the films "Mad Max" and "Blade Runner," and Musk said that the Cybertruck had been "influenced partly by 'The Spy Who Loved Me,'" a reference to the amphibious Lotus Esprit S1 featured in the 1977 James Bond film.

Musk has said that his company would deliver the new vehicle at the end of the third quarter of 2023, likely in September. The Cybertruck pickup will be Tesla's first new model since it brought out the Model Y SUV in March 2019.

Elon Musk Takes a Ride in a Cybertruck

The billionaire CEO might even be ready to personally deliver the Cybertruck to customers as he tweeted a photo of the Cybertruck on July 7 with a message: "Just drove Cybertruck around Austin."

Just drove Cybertruck around Austin! pic.twitter.com/QN19Agqa7R

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2023

But that was it. No other comments about his test drive or anything else. So, who knows what Elon is thinking about driving his car.

One thing's for sure, Tesla will unleash a frenzy on the EV community the day deliveries begin as the Cybertruck arguably has been the most anticipated EV in the industry to date.

Other EV companies are hoping to generate excitement and interest in their new releases as well.

General Motors  (GM) - Get Free Report also has a much-anticipated EV pickup in the Chevy Silverado, which doesn't have an official release date yet, but is expected in upcoming weeks. The starting manufacturer's suggested retail price for the 450-mile range Silverado work truck is $77,905, while the 350-mile range truck will have a MSRP of $72,905.

Stellantis  (STLA) - Get Free Report will enter the electric pickup market with its all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV, its first battery electric light-duty pickup truck that will be built in the US, which will be available in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Other than the truck market, EV companies are also busy producing crossovers, sports utility vehicles and sedans.

Fisker Expands its EV Lineup

Fisker  (FSR) - Get Free Report has big plans for expanding its EV lineup, despite cutting its production forecast this year from 42,000 vehicles to between 32,000 and 36,000. The Los Angeles-based EV maker began delivering its Ocean SUV, which retails as low as $37,499, on June 23, according to the company.

The Fisker Ocean hopes to compete with Tesla's Model Y basic all-wheel drive that's priced at $47,740 and Ford's 2023 Mustang Mach-E Select that starts at $42,995. GM's new 2024 Chevy Blazer began rolling off the assembly line June 26 for as low as $44,995 for the 1LT. Fisker will next compete in the entry-level EV market with its Pear small crossover priced at about $29,900, which was delayed for delivery in 2025.

To go with its entry-level and SUV EVs, Fisker will unveil on Aug. 3 its Ronin four-door convertible GT sports luxury EV sedan, which is expected to retail for $200,000 beginning in 2025, Inside EVs reported. The EV will seat five and have a 600-mile range.

