Terror in the Sky: Southwest Flight Forced to Divert Over Bomb Threat

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Free clinic offers medical, dental and vision care at Phoenix Convention Center ‘Contact burns’ from hot surfaces lead to hospitalizations, some deaths Inmate can press claim that phone limits hurt right to stay in his kids’ lives CATCH 22 — Day 6: Fugitive wanted for money laundering, possession of weapons, drugs Sharlot Hall Historical Society, Prescott Historical Society name Fees interim executive director Yavapai County Supervisors approve tentative 2023-24 budget; final adoption still to come July 31 Prescott VA police force now equipped with body cameras, per federal policy Man shoots, kills home-intruding bear near Spruce Mountain The Launch Pad Teen Center launches 2nd phase of ‘Better Together’ campaign Kari Lake book premier rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 8 at The Event Spot

Subscribe Now
Thursday, July 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Terror in the Sky: Southwest Flight Forced to Divert Over Bomb Threat

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: July 6, 2023 3:28 p.m.

A Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report heading from Las Vegas to Maui was reportedly diverted to Oakland after a flight attendant received a bomb threat on their cellphone.

The flight left Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas at about 9:20 a.m. on July 3, SFGATE reported, but landed in Oakland at 12:49 p.m., two and a half hours before it was scheduled to touch down in Maui.

DON'T MISS: Southwest Airlines Moves Closer to a Major Problem

Authorities were notified at about 11:50 a.m. that a flight attendant had received a photo on their cellphone indicating a bomb threat.

Valerie Maluchnik, who was headed home to Maui with her two children, told SFGATE that the pilot originally announced that they were landing due to a mechanical issue. However, instead of mechanics, a sheriff’s officer met them on board.

“I started to notice one of the flight attendants kept saying, ‘Get me the f—k off this plane, get me the f—k off this plane,’ repeatedly, and I made eye contact with her, and she stopped,” Maluchnik said.

Police Search Airplane

The aircraft landed safely, and airport police services did a thorough search of the plane, including using canines trained for explosive detection, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Passengers were required to leave all luggage except emergency medications, cellphones and identification, Maluchnik told SFGATE. TSA rescreened her and all of the other passengers, she said.

“They said for us to stay seated and to keep the windows closed because it would get too hot. And we have to keep our seat belts on because we’re on an active runway, and when the doors opened, a sergeant came on board,” Maluchnik said

Airport police services found no explosives on board, the sheriff’s office said. Passengers were delayed at the airport for almost six hours, Southwest Airlines told SFGATE via email.

They departed again around 6:30 p.m. on a new plane, Maluchnik said, and landed in Maui around 8:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

'A Direct Threat'

Meanwhile, the Spokane International Airport in Washington suspended aviation operations following a bomb threat that was made by a passenger onboard a flight en route from Atlanta to Seattle, Fox News reported on July 6.

Alaska Airlines (ALK) - Get Free Report said the flight was diverted to Spokane "as a precaution" after a male passenger made a "direct threat" onboard Alaska Airlines Flight 334.

"There was a security incident this afternoon involving Alaska Airlines Flight 334 from Atlanta to Seattle. A male guest made a direct threat to the safety of our aircraft to one of our flight attendants," Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

"Consistent with security procedures, local and federal law enforcement were immediately notified and met the aircraft when it arrived," the air carrier said.

Spokane Airport spokesperson Todd Woodard told KREM 2 that Airport Police have one person in custody and other passengers who witnessed someone getting escorted away in handcuffs confirmed the arrest.

A spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department, confirmed the Explosives Disposal Unit, commonly known as the bomb squad, responded to the scene to investigate the threat.

All passengers and crew members were evacuated before the bomb squad entered the plane. Alaska Airlines reported there were 177 passengers and six crew members aboard.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: