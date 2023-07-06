Terror in the Sky: Southwest Flight Forced to Divert Over Bomb Threat

A Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report heading from Las Vegas to Maui was reportedly diverted to Oakland after a flight attendant received a bomb threat on their cellphone.

The flight left Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas at about 9:20 a.m. on July 3, SFGATE reported, but landed in Oakland at 12:49 p.m., two and a half hours before it was scheduled to touch down in Maui.

Authorities were notified at about 11:50 a.m. that a flight attendant had received a photo on their cellphone indicating a bomb threat.

Valerie Maluchnik, who was headed home to Maui with her two children, told SFGATE that the pilot originally announced that they were landing due to a mechanical issue. However, instead of mechanics, a sheriff’s officer met them on board.

“I started to notice one of the flight attendants kept saying, ‘Get me the f—k off this plane, get me the f—k off this plane,’ repeatedly, and I made eye contact with her, and she stopped,” Maluchnik said.

Police Search Airplane

The aircraft landed safely, and airport police services did a thorough search of the plane, including using canines trained for explosive detection, a spokesperson for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Passengers were required to leave all luggage except emergency medications, cellphones and identification, Maluchnik told SFGATE. TSA rescreened her and all of the other passengers, she said.

“They said for us to stay seated and to keep the windows closed because it would get too hot. And we have to keep our seat belts on because we’re on an active runway, and when the doors opened, a sergeant came on board,” Maluchnik said

Airport police services found no explosives on board, the sheriff’s office said. Passengers were delayed at the airport for almost six hours, Southwest Airlines told SFGATE via email.

They departed again around 6:30 p.m. on a new plane, Maluchnik said, and landed in Maui around 8:30 p.m. Hawaii time.

'A Direct Threat'

Meanwhile, the Spokane International Airport in Washington suspended aviation operations following a bomb threat that was made by a passenger onboard a flight en route from Atlanta to Seattle, Fox News reported on July 6.

Alaska Airlines (ALK) - Get Free Report said the flight was diverted to Spokane "as a precaution" after a male passenger made a "direct threat" onboard Alaska Airlines Flight 334.

"There was a security incident this afternoon involving Alaska Airlines Flight 334 from Atlanta to Seattle. A male guest made a direct threat to the safety of our aircraft to one of our flight attendants," Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

"Consistent with security procedures, local and federal law enforcement were immediately notified and met the aircraft when it arrived," the air carrier said.

Spokane Airport spokesperson Todd Woodard told KREM 2 that Airport Police have one person in custody and other passengers who witnessed someone getting escorted away in handcuffs confirmed the arrest.

A spokesperson for the Spokane Police Department, confirmed the Explosives Disposal Unit, commonly known as the bomb squad, responded to the scene to investigate the threat.

All passengers and crew members were evacuated before the bomb squad entered the plane. Alaska Airlines reported there were 177 passengers and six crew members aboard.