Shoppers Say This Electric Toothbrush That’s Just $16 Ahead of Prime Day Is ‘Like a Dentist’s Cleaning’

Oral hygiene is important to your overall health, and experts recommend using an electric toothbrush over a manual one. According to a study, people who use an electric brush typically have healthier gums, decreased tooth decay, and can keep their teeth for longer.

The good news is the Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush is on sale for 60% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day, making it just $16. That’s the lowest price it’s ever been, so make the switch now instead of spending upwards of $100 later.

Along with the toothbrush, there are thousands of other Prime Day deals to take advantage of before the big rush. If you’re not already a member, we recommend signing up for a Prime membership now to ensure you have full access to the 48-hour sale that starts July 11.

Bitvae Ultrasonic Electric Toothbrush, $16 (was $40) at Amazon

This ultrasonic toothbrush uses an automatic two-minute timer and pulses every 30 seconds to promote healthy brushing habits. The vibrating removable brush head provides 40,000 strokes per minute to help remove plaque, stains, and build-up with minimal effort. It has w-shape bristles that are designed with teeth topography in mind to clean even hard-to-reach areas. Choose from five cleaning modes to cater to your specific needs, whether whitening, polishing, or focusing on gum care.

The kit comes with a rechargeable base, charging port, and eight replacement heads, which is enough to last for up to two years. A single charge lasts for up to 30 days, and the entire toothbrush is waterproof, meaning it’s safe to rinse and use in the shower.

Although this electric toothbrush is rather affordable, more than 4,000 shoppers have given it a perfect rating and over 50 five-star reviewers alone agree that it offers great quality. One person went as far as to say that it’s “vastly superior” to manual brushes and leaves their teeth “incredibly clean and free of plaque.”

“I’ve used a lot of electric toothbrushes and this one feels the most like getting a cleaning at the dentist's office,” wrote another shopper. “The perfect amount of pressure and speed. Like a dentist's cleaning.”

Take this as your sign to finally switch to an electric toothbrush while it’s on sale for $16 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. You should feel a major difference after just a few days of regular use.

