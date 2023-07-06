PSA: Apple’s Entire AirPods Family Is Majorly Discounted Ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day is just around the corner, with Amazon officially setting the massive 48-hour sale event for July 11 and 12. The exclusive two-day deal powerhouse is exclusive for Prime Members--you can get a 30-day free trial here--and offers discounts on thousands upon thousands of discounts.

The best news is that Amazon has already rolled out a bunch of discounts--from $300 off a Shark robot vacuum to a weekender bag that is perfect for summer travel at just $18. Whether you want to drown out the noise from a vacuum, get some shut-eye on a flight, or just want crisp, clear music wherever life takes you, these early Prime Day deals on Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report AirPods are worth a look.

Every model of AirPods currently in the lineup--AirPods 2nd Gen, AirPods 3rd Gen, AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, and AirPods Max--are discounted ahead of (AMZN) - Get Free Report Amazon Prime Day, including two that have returned to the lowest prices ever.

AirPods 2nd Gen, $99 (was $129) at Amazon

AirPods for under $100? No, you’re not dreaming. Apple’s second-generation AirPods at just $99 is a stellar discount, and these boast all the landmark features you’re probably looking for. Standard AirPods will pair with your iPhone effortlessly and then sync across all your other Apple devices for quick switching. Apple’s custom chip, the W2, powers the connectivity and ensures a vibrant mix that makes any track sound good. These also don’t fully seal off your ear; opt for a one-size-fits-all solution.

Not to mention, AirPods second-generation sticks with the iconic design that put Apple’s true wireless earbuds on the map.

AirPods 3rd Gen, $149 (was $169) at Amazon

Third-generation AirPods are back to the lowest price ahead of Prime Day 2023, and at $149, it’s safe to say they’re not short on features. The design mixes standard AirPods and the Pro model with a shorter stem and a more curved ear-tip that fits comfortably in ears of all shapes. Like the second generation, AirPods third-generation don’t fully seal off your ear and always offer a nearly transparent experience.

These feature a custom-made Apple driver for rich, vibrant audio that packs tremendous bass. Even neater is support for Spatial Audio with head-tracking for an immersive listening experience. You can also access Siri hands-free to answer or decline calls and respond to messages with just your voice. Lastly, AirPods third-gen last for around six hours of playback, and the case recharges with Lightning, MagSafe, or Qi wireless chargers.

AirPods Pro 2nd Gen, $199 (was $249) at Amazon

Our pick for the best true wireless earbuds are back down to the lowest price we’ve ever tracked on Amazon. AirPods Pro second-gen is the way to go if you want a laundry list of features, including Active Noise Cancellation and an Adaptive Transparency mode. The Apple-made H2 chip, which features over a billion transistors, powers these earbuds and lets these listening modes rival any other earbuds or headphones on the market. You can also get six hours of playback with either of those modes, which is enough to block out engine sounds on a long-haul flight.

AirPods Pro seal off your ear with silicone ear tips, and Apple includes four sizes in the box--this way, you can get the optimal fit. Like other AirPods, you can use “Hey Siri” to control playback or communicate with your voice.

AirPods Max, $449 (was $549) at Amazon

Don’t get us wrong, $449 is still a lot for headphones, but it’s actually a return to the lowest price ever for Apple’s flagship over-ear headphones. AirPods Max offer a cozy and comfortable fit with some of the best listening we’ve ever tested. There are two Apple-made processors on board, one in each earcup, which offers a high-fidelity listening experience. AirPods Max bring extra oomph for bass and offer an incredibly wide soundstage.

Additionally, like AirPods Pro, these offer active noise cancellation and transparency modes, which perform very well. They’re powered by a mixture of hardware (processors and microphones) and software algorithms. Best of all, though, AirPods Max come in fun colors Green, Sky Blue, and Pink (aka the ultimate Barbiecore accessory). They also come in Space Gray and Silver, but discounts vary depending on the price. Space Gray is a full $100 off, Blue and Silver are at $479, and Pink and Green are $50 off.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.