Olivia Dunne Just Made It Easier For Female Athletes To Land Endorsement Deals
Olivia Dunne is about to use her NIL success to try to push other female student-athletes.
The LSU gymnast is starting “The Livvy Fund,” a pool of funds no different from the collectives that fund many of the top athletes in the college space today.
Most of the funding for NIL athletes comes from NIL collectives, and Livvy Dunne, as she’s more commonly known, is hoping that her fund can be a trailblazer in achieving equity for women with their male counterparts.
DON’T MISS: Superstar LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne's Earning Potential Is Jaw-Dropping
“I want to continue to elevate women’s sports as a whole because they really deserve the same publicity as the men’s,” Dunne told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “We do equal work, we put in equal time in our facilities every day and in school, so I feel like it would be right for this to be equal.”
The incoming college senior has the means and platform to push for NIL equity. She has the second-highest NIL valuation at $3.5 million per year, according to On3, trailing only Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, and ahead of Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew, Arch Manning.
She also has a total following of nearly 12 million across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, also the second most among college athletes behind James, which she has leveraged to gain endorsement deals with brands like Body Armour, On3, and Motorola.
More NIL:
- NCAA Execs Under Fire for Another Greedy Move
- Cavinder Twins Post Lengthy Response to 'Sexist' Story on their NIL Success
- How Clark & Reese's Stellar NCAA Championship Clash Helped The WNBA Hit New Heights
The fund will allow her millions of followers to donate to the fund as well whether in one-time, monthly, or annual increments.
The Livvy Fund will begin by helping LSU’s athletes, which is one of the leaders of pushing NIL for female athletes with other stars with million-dollar NIL valuations in Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson. LSU also added Hailey Van Lith, who is fourth among women’s basketball players in terms of NIL valuation.
Dunne said the fund is open to expanding outside of LSU down the line.
Receive full access to real-time market analysis along with stock, commodities, and options trading recommendations. Sign up for Real Money Pro now.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Prescott Police warns of new over-the-phone scam to coax personal, sensitive info
- Arizona pauses $15M for rodeo after residents file lawsuit
- New downtown Prescott mural unveiled as tribute to Granite Mountain Hotshots
- Prescott Valley gears up for bigger, better 4th of July celebration at Civic Center
- Prescott initiates 603-acre annexation in Deep Well Ranch, conducts initial public hearing
- CAFMA announces death of engineer Payton Parra
- Luke Bryan Details 'Frustrating' Experience Teaching His Son to Drive
- Catch 22 — Day 2: Fugitive wanted for kidnapping, and aggravated assault domestic violence
- Highway 89 through Granite Dells eyed for widening from 2 to 4 lanes
- ’10 years: an agonizing eternity and a blink of an eye’ - thousands turn out for remembrance of Granite Mountain Hotshots
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- YCSO seeks possible witness in homicide of Coyote Springs man
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
- A Walgreens Pharmacist Denied Customer's Essential Medication for Contentious Reason
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: