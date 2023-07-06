OFFERS
Olivia Dunne Just Made It Easier For Female Athletes To Land Endorsement Deals

Colin Salao
Originally Published: July 6, 2023 3:16 p.m.

Olivia Dunne is about to use her NIL success to try to push other female student-athletes.

The LSU gymnast is starting “The Livvy Fund,” a pool of funds no different from the collectives that fund many of the top athletes in the college space today.

Most of the funding for NIL athletes comes from NIL collectives, and Livvy Dunne, as she’s more commonly known, is hoping that her fund can be a trailblazer in achieving equity for women with their male counterparts.

DON’T MISS: Superstar LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne's Earning Potential Is Jaw-Dropping

“I want to continue to elevate women’s sports as a whole because they really deserve the same publicity as the men’s,” Dunne told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “We do equal work, we put in equal time in our facilities every day and in school, so I feel like it would be right for this to be equal.”

The incoming college senior has the means and platform to push for NIL equity. She has the second-highest NIL valuation at $3.5 million per year, according to On3, trailing only Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, and ahead of Peyton and Eli Manning’s nephew, Arch Manning.

She also has a total following of nearly 12 million across Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter, also the second most among college athletes behind James, which she has leveraged to gain endorsement deals with brands like Body Armour, On3, and Motorola.

More NIL:

The fund will allow her millions of followers to donate to the fund as well whether in one-time, monthly, or annual increments.

The Livvy Fund will begin by helping LSU’s athletes, which is one of the leaders of pushing NIL for female athletes with other stars with million-dollar NIL valuations in Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson. LSU also added Hailey Van Lith, who is fourth among women’s basketball players in terms of NIL valuation.

Dunne said the fund is open to expanding outside of LSU down the line.

