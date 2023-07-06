OFFERS
Thursday, July 06
Cannabis Edibles or Regular Doritos? FTC Orders THC Lookalikes to Quit It

Tony Owusu
Originally Published: July 6, 2023 3:19 p.m.

Cannabis packaging has been a sticking point for regulators in the U.S. and Canada since cannabis products have made their way to store shelves.

Regulators have ensured that cannabis product packaging is child-resistant, but federal regulators in the U.S. are cracking down on packaging that could trick buyers into thinking they are buying other, more mainstream products like Doritos, Cheetos and Nerds candy.

DON'T MISS: Las Vegas Strip Finally Has an Answer for Its Cannabis Problem

“Marketing edible THC products that can be easily mistaken by children for regular foods is reckless and illegal,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “Companies must ensure that their products are marketed safely and responsibly, especially when it comes to protecting the well-being of children.”

The FTC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration sent cease and desist letters to six companies -- Delta Munchies, Exclusive Hemp Farms, North Carolina Hemp Exchange, Dr. Smoke, Nikte's Wholesale, and The Haunted Vapor Room -- after reviewing their online marketing for Delta-8 THC products.

The FTC and Food and Drug administration singled out Dr. Smoke's THC-infused "Doritos" that are "marketed in packaging that is nearly the same as that of Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips."

“Children are more vulnerable than adults to the effects of THC, with many who have been sickened and even hospitalized after eating ‘edibles’ containing it," said Janet Woodcock, Principal Deputy Commissioner.

"That’s why we’re issuing warnings to several companies selling copycat food products containing delta-8 THC, which can be easily mistaken for popular foods that are appealing to children and can make it easy for a young child to ingest in very high doses without realizing it."

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

