Your Favorite Amazon Prime Show May Not Have Much Time Left

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
CAFMA tends to small brush fire on July 4 holiday, heed fire restrictions CATCH 22 — Day 6: Fugitive wanted for money laundering, possession of weapons, drugs State: Pilot Fire in northwestern Yavapai County likely long-duration blaze At Lake Powell, record low water levels revealed an ‘amazing silver lining’ Another summer, another lifeguard shortage, as pools cut hours, openings Arizona moms want say in Tucson transgender girls’ lawsuit Two Yavapai County prosecutors win state awards Prescott Valley Police Department to host Refuse to be a Victim class July 20 Months of wet weather erase drought across the Southwest CATCH 22 — Day 5: Burglary fugitive wanted by local law enforcement

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, July 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Your Favorite Amazon Prime Show May Not Have Much Time Left

Tony Owusu
Originally Published: July 5, 2023 6:57 p.m.

Amazon Prime has always enjoyed an advantage over competitors like Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report and Disney+ (DIS) - Get Free Report.

Unlike other streaming companies, Amazon Prime didn't really need to worry about being profitable. This allowed the studio to repeatedly spend exorbitant amounts of money on projects that have flopped with viewers.

DON'T MISS: Amazon Faces a Mind-Boggling Dilemma (Why That's Bad For You)

But times may be changing at the studio as Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report CEO Andy Jassy has begun to seek detailed budgetary analysis for some of the studio's biggest shows, Bloomberg reports.

The deeper look at the budget comes as part of a company-wide cost-cutting program that is expected to claim at least 27,000 jobs at the company when its all said and done.

"The Rings of Power," Prime's most expensive show -- and one of the most expensive television programs ever produced with a reported price tag above $400 million -- has seen some success, but others like "The Citadel," which reportedly cost more than $250 million, have not.

Amazon has released at least six new series over the past month that that failed to reach the top-10 in Nielsen's list of most-watched streaming programs in the U.S., according to Bloomberg.

"Daisy Jones & the Six," "The Power," "Dead Ringers," and "The Peripheral" each cost more than $100 million to produce.

Despite its struggles, "The Citadel"has been renewed for a second season and Amazon Prime is also reportedly working on spinoffs.

Last year Amazon spent $7 billion on entertainment content that includes films, television and sports, up from $5 billion the year prior. That was third to Disney+ and Netflix.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: