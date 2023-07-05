Woman Has Meltdown on Plane, Claiming a Passenger Is “Not Real” in Wild Video

Are you for real?

That’s a question people generally ask when they’re challenging your sincerity.

But a woman aboard an American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report flight from Dallas Fort Worth to Orlando took that concept to the next level.

The unidentified passenger caused a spooky scene before takeoff when she claimed a person on the back of the plane wasn’t “real” and she didn’t want to die.

“Everyone can either believe it or they can not believe it,” the woman said, according to AS.com. “But I am telling you, that mother f***er back there is not real!”

You may not think that person is real now, but wait until you get to the baggage carousel.

Video posted online shows the woman pointing to a general spot in the back of the plane as all the passengers turn their heads to look at what she’s talking about, which is still unclear.

“You can sit on this plane and you can f***ing die with them or not. I’m not going to,” she continued. As she stormed off the plane, another passenger quickly said, “Bye!” before the video cut off.

The comedian Carrot Top, whose real name is Scott Thompson, said in a video posted by TMZ that he was on the plane where the incident occurred.

"The f–king nutjob just lost her mind in front of the whole plane," he said. "Five hours later, we’re here in Orlando, I missed the fireworks and everything tonight."

The entertainer praised American Airlines' handling of the situation, but didn't have much love for his fellow passenger.

“I hope you’re having a relaxing evening behind bars in Dallas Texas and hope you enjoyed your little stunt,” he said.

An American Airlines spokesperson said in a statement to FOX Business that the flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Orlando returned to the gate "due to a disruptive customer."

"The flight was met at the gate by local law enforcement and the customer was removed from the flight," the spokesperson said. "We thank our customers for their understanding and our team members for their professionalism in managing a difficult situation."

And the summer is just beginning...

