Which Assets Should Go to Your Retirement Account: Morningstar's View

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
CAFMA tends to small brush fire on July 4 holiday, heed fire restrictions CATCH 22 — Day 6: Fugitive wanted for money laundering, possession of weapons, drugs State: Pilot Fire in northwestern Yavapai County likely long-duration blaze At Lake Powell, record low water levels revealed an ‘amazing silver lining’ Another summer, another lifeguard shortage, as pools cut hours, openings Arizona moms want say in Tucson transgender girls’ lawsuit Two Yavapai County prosecutors win state awards Prescott Valley Police Department to host Refuse to be a Victim class July 20 Months of wet weather erase drought across the Southwest CATCH 22 — Day 5: Burglary fugitive wanted by local law enforcement

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, July 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Which Assets Should Go to Your Retirement Account: Morningstar's View

Dan Weil
Originally Published: July 5, 2023 7:05 p.m.

If you’re someone who has both a non-retirement account and a retirement account, you face the issue of which assets to place in which account.

You pay taxes on income and capital gains generated in your non-retirement account. You don’t pay such taxes for your retirement account -- until you withdraw the money.

DON’T MISS: The 10 Most Undervalued of Morningstar's Best Stocks to Own

So the basic rule of thumb is to keep assets with taxable income and capital gains distributions out of your non-retirement account.

Christine Benz, director of personal finance and retirement planning for Morningstar, wrote a commentary listing eight asset classes to avoid in your taxable account.

1. Taxable bonds and bond funds

“Bonds tend to be less tax-efficient than stocks,” Benz noted. “That’s because most of the return that bond investors earn is income, and that income is taxed at your ordinary income tax rate.”

That rate is generally higher than the capital-gains and dividend-tax rates that apply to the returns from most stockholdings.

2. Multiasset funds

These funds, which include target-date and balanced funds, also are often a poor fit for taxable accounts, Benz said. That’s because they typically hold bonds with taxable interest payments.

In addition, target-date funds tilt away from stocks and more toward bonds over time. That can necessitate stock sales, triggering capital gains taxes.

3. Actively managed equity funds

“Some funds have kept their tax bills low, either because their managers employ low-turnover approaches or they’ve been receiving big shareholder inflows,” Benz said.

“But whether they can continue to do so is an open question. And some active funds have been absolutely awful, dishing out large capital gains year after year.”

4. High-dividend-paying equities and dividend-focused funds

The key reason you’re better off keeping dividend stocks in your retirement account is “control,” Benz said.

“Dividend income isn't discretionary. Whereas stock investors can delay the receipt of capital gains simply by hanging on to the stock, investors in dividend-paying stocks get a payout whether they like it or not.”

5. Real estate investment trust) and REIT funds

“Their income tends to be high and often composes a big share of the returns investors earn from them,” Benz said.

“Moreover, their dividends typically count as non-qualified, meaning they’re taxed at higher ordinary income tax rates versus the lower tax rates that apply to qualified dividends.”

6. Commodities futures funds

“Commodities-tracking funds typically use futures to obtain exposure to the commodities market, and futures’ tax efficiency is poor,” Benz said.

“Sixty percent of their gains are taxed at the long-term capital gains rate, and the remaining 40% is taxed at the much higher short-term capital gains rate.”

7. Convertible bonds and convertible bond funds.

“Gains on convertible bonds are generally taxed at ordinary income-tax rates, making them ill-suited to investors’ taxable accounts,” Benz said.

“The median convertible fund in Morningstar’s database has a 10-year tax-cost ratio of 2.12%, representing a 27% bite out of total return over that period.”

8. Alternatives Funds

Alternative funds contain assets outside of stocks and bonds. “While tax efficiency hasn’t been poor across the board, some of these funds have been quite tax-inefficient, especially when you consider their low return profile,” Benz said.

“The category’s median 10-year tax-cost ratio of 0.9% represents 39% of the median return in that period.”

July 4th Sale! Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now for 75% off.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: