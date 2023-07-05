Walmart Takes Aim at Amazon's Supremacy With Its Latest Move
Over the years, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report has established itself as a leader and innovator in the e-commerce space. The company made itself a necessity by offering Prime subscribers shipping overnight -- and since then, it has expanded that same concept into other markets. These days, Amazon Prime subscribers can use the service for streaming, personal styling, prescription medicines, and grocery delivery.
But another major retailer has put itself right on Amazon's heels when it comes to the do-it-all delivery service. Mega grocery and retail chain Walmart (WMT) - Get Free Report has a warehouse and shipping presence on a competitive level with Amazon's -- and now so are its membership deals.
Amazon Prime Week has become all but an annual holiday for shoppers hoping to score site-wide deals. Next to Black Friday, Prime Day has consumers shopping the app in droves -- a fact that has not escaped Walmart's notice.
This year, Prime Day dollars will have a little more competition, because Walmart+ is hosting its own shopping event. Prime Day, which runs July 11-12, will now compete with Walmart Plus Week from July 11-13.
The mega-retailer is also looking to scoop up more users by opening up Walmart Plus Week deals one day early, exclusively to subscribing members. To further motivate consumers to get on board with the annual service -- which also offers free delivery, free shipping, free streaming (with Paramount+ and PlutoTV), plus discounts on fuel -- Walmart is offering half off the $98 annual subscription for users signing up to take advantage of Walmart Plus Week.
Walmart is also offering a 30-day free trial of Walmart+, meaning shoppers can take advantage of early deals without, theoretically, becoming a member. With that kind of market confidence, Amazon may not be the biggest name in e-commerce for long.
