Samsung Next Galaxy Unpacked Is Official--Here's How to Get $50 Off Any New Device

Foldables are having a moment. Motorola’s Razr+ seriously impresses and takes some spotlight away from the Galaxy Z Flip, while Google’s Pixel Fold aims to ignite some fire with phones that fold into tablets. The brand behind the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip isn’t going to sit idly by.

Samsung just set its second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023 for July 26, 2023, at the early morning hour of 7 AM ET. From the teaser graphic, it’s clear we’re getting foldable, and they’re likely the successors of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. It’s also the first Galaxy Unpacked that will be broadcasted from Seoul, where Samsung’s global headquarters are.

The technology giant normally unveils foldables in the summer, generally in August. This is a slightly earlier time frame for Samsung and should be a pretty packed event. Alongside the new folding phones, Samsung’s tablet line and smartwatch family are due for updates.

And in classic Samsung fashion, there is a deal to be had. You can already pre-reserve the new gadgets from Samsung—all at no cost—and unlock some exclusive savings. We’re sharing how to unlock that, what to expect, and some deals on Samsung devices.

Pre-Reserve Samsung’s Next Device

As with past Reserve offers from Samsung, it’s a good idea even if you’re only a tad bit interested in the new devices, as it’s entirely commitment-free. You don’t need to have a Samsung account or provide any payment details.

Simply just fill out your name—first and last—, phone number, and email, as well as select what you’re interested in. In this case, Samsung is noting you can reserve a phone, a tablet, or a smartwatch. Regardless of your choice, you’ll get a $50 credit to Samsung that can be used when preorders roll around or stacked with additional offers.

It’s a stellar deal, and you can reserve through the day before Galaxy Unpacked on July 26th. You can score the reserve offer right here.

As in typical tech launch fashion, Samsung is being expectedly coy asides from the teaser invite, which clearly shows a clamshell-like phone folding open. In this case, it’s likely the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip 4, the Galaxy Z Flip 5. Like Motorola’s new Razr+, it is expected to stretch the cover screen and offer more than double the real estate. You’ll get way more mileage out of the front and hopefully be able to do more without opening the phone up. That will likely be paired with speed, general performance improvements, and improved optics to let you capture the best shot. Fingers crossed, Samsung also keeps the MSRP at or below $999.

In the productivity department, Samsung will likely be dropping the new Galaxy Z Fold, which should offer any more power as it strives to be the ultimate device. The main appeal is that it is a full-feature smartphone when closed and folds open into a tablet. This way, you can split the screen between apps and even have something windowed. It should also boast a new hinge that Samsung’s redesigned for more durability.

Lastly, it’s been a few years since Samsung dropped new tablets, and that spice is ripe for development, especially considering Google just released the Pixel Tablet. We’re also expecting the successor to the pretty fantastic Galaxy Watch 5 family. There we can expect a few new features, longer battery life, and maybe even more improvements to wearOS.

Best Deals on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4

Whether you can’t wait until July 26 or aren’t craving the next big thing from Samsung, in the lead-up to Amazon Prime Day, you can score some epic deals. Namely, a Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 at a serious discount.

Right now, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is discounted to $949.99—$150 off the $1,099 MSRP—and you can take up to an additional $550 off with an eligible device trade-in. That would bring the cost of Samsung’s Z Flip to just $450. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $250 off at $1,549, and with a device trade-in, you can knock an extra $900 off, which brings the total cost to as little as $649.

And with either of these, you’re eligible for on-device freebies and will be shipped to you much sooner.

