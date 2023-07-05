Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- META, XPEV, OPRA, and MLB All Stars
Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Zuckerberg taking a swing at Elon Musk with Meta's launch of Threads, a comparison of Rivian and Tesla, Opera tag teaming their Aria AI with ChatGPT, and Wolfspeed's huge silicon carbide wafer supply agreement with Renesas. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about NFL vs NBA, and the upcoming MLB All Star game. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.
Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com
