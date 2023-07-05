OFFERS
Philanthropist Next Door: Collaborative fund accepts donations for Hungry Kids Project

Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County/Courtesy

Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County/Courtesy

LISA SAHADY, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: July 5, 2023 8:38 p.m.

Many have heard of the Hungry Kids Project, started by Dr. Ron Barnes 13 years ago. Dr. Barnes saw the need for children within our community to have nutritious food when they were not in school. School staff identify children who are in need of weekend meals and volunteers come together once a week to assemble the food packs. This simple, altruistic idea has helped thousands of children in the Prescott, Humboldt, Chino Valley and Mayer school districts.

Since this is a volunteer group, you may wonder how a charitable donation can be made. In 2013, with the help of a local attorney, this group of volunteers created a collaborative fund with the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County. A collaborative fund allows a group of individuals to give to a common cause or focus without having to form their own 501c3 nonprofit organization. The fund itself falls under the Arizona Community Foundation’s nonprofit status, and it is therefore able to accept a charitable donation. A collaborative fund is able to accept many types of assets from individual donors including cash, stocks, real estate and required minimum distribution from IRA accounts (also known as qualified charitable distribution).

Anyone can be a philanthropist by giving to a collaborative fund. Several community members give a committed monthly amount to the Hungry Kids Project. There are churches that have focused collections for this fund, as well as businesses that have identified the Hungry Kids Project as one of their charitable entities. This is the beauty of a collaborative fund; anyone can give into the fund knowing it is benefiting a cause they care deeply about.

To learn more about a collaborative fund and be part of the collective generosity of our community, give me a call at 928-583-7815. We can discuss the benefits of partnering together.

Lisa Sahady is regional director of the Arizona Community Foundation of Yavapai County.

