Netflix Higher As Goldman Sachs Boosts Rating, Price Target Into Q2 Earnings

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
At Lake Powell, record low water levels revealed an ‘amazing silver lining’ Another summer, another lifeguard shortage, as pools cut hours, openings Arizona moms want say in Tucson transgender girls’ lawsuit Two Yavapai County prosecutors win state awards Prescott Valley Police Department to host Refuse to be a Victim class July 20 Months of wet weather erase drought across the Southwest CATCH 22 — Day 5: Burglary fugitive wanted by local law enforcement Governor: More than $1.5M goes to local law enforcement to help deal with smuggling of fentanyl, human trafficking ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ closes 136th run; attendees represent future, past of Prescott rodeo fun Picture This: 2023 Prescott Valley Red White and Boom! celebration

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, July 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Netflix Higher As Goldman Sachs Boosts Rating, Price Target Into Q2 Earnings

Martin Baccardax
Originally Published: July 5, 2023 12:19 p.m.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Wednesday after analyst at Goldman Sachs boosted their rating and price target on the streaming services group heading into its second quarter earnings release later this month.

Goldman analyst Eric Sheridan lifted his rating on Netflix to 'neutral', from 'sell', while upgrading a dated price target by $170 to $400 per share, citing "the overall positive current operating performance" and "continued forward positive operating momentum" heading into the second half of the year.

"Netflix management has executed its password sharing initiative in excess of our prior assumptions ... and overall industry competition has become more muted," Sheridan wrote, noting that Netflix shares have gained 135%, compared to a 12.5% gain for the S&P 500, since the stock was added to Goldman's 'Sell' list in June of last year.

"Our 'Neutral' rating reflects our continued low visibility into the pathway to that upside node, but we do acknowledge that a probability weighted outcome toward such a result makes it unlikely the shares would underperform for any extended period in the coming quarters," he added.

Netflix shares were marked 0.77% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $444.83 each.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Netflix, which began notifying users in the United States that it would limit their ability to share passwords, and force those living outside the home of the account holder to purchase their own subscription, had its best four-day sign-up period in four years over the final days of May.

Netflix rolled out the first phase of its 'paid sharing' effort earlier this spring in Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal, and launched its main U.S. focus on May 23.

Netflix has said password sharing, which involves an estimated 100 million households that aren't currently paying for the service, "undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve".

Analysts have also said Netflix's new password sharing crackdown, which uses location services data, could provide an offsetting revenue spike as users pay the added fee required to use a device to access Netflix at different locations.

The password sharing crackdown is likely to boost overall subscriber gains, which are expected to rise by 3.43 million over the three months ending in June, but the revenue addition for each new sub gained by signing up to a password sharing account at $7.99 per person will be around half of a full-scale membership.

Netflix is expected to post second quarter earnings on July 19, with analysts looking for a bottom line of $2.84 per share on revenues of $8.27 billion.

First quarter profits were pegged at $2.88 per share, down 18% from the same period last year, while group revenues rose 3.3% to $8.162 billion.

Netflix, which no longer provides specific guidance on new subscriber additions, added 1.75 million new subscribers over the first three months of the year, missing the Street forecast of just over 2 million.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: