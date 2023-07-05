Netflix Higher As Goldman Sachs Boosts Rating, Price Target Into Q2 Earnings

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Wednesday after analyst at Goldman Sachs boosted their rating and price target on the streaming services group heading into its second quarter earnings release later this month.

Goldman analyst Eric Sheridan lifted his rating on Netflix to 'neutral', from 'sell', while upgrading a dated price target by $170 to $400 per share, citing "the overall positive current operating performance" and "continued forward positive operating momentum" heading into the second half of the year.

"Netflix management has executed its password sharing initiative in excess of our prior assumptions ... and overall industry competition has become more muted," Sheridan wrote, noting that Netflix shares have gained 135%, compared to a 12.5% gain for the S&P 500, since the stock was added to Goldman's 'Sell' list in June of last year.

"Our 'Neutral' rating reflects our continued low visibility into the pathway to that upside node, but we do acknowledge that a probability weighted outcome toward such a result makes it unlikely the shares would underperform for any extended period in the coming quarters," he added.

Netflix shares were marked 0.77% higher in pre-market trading to indicate an opening bell price of $444.83 each.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that Netflix, which began notifying users in the United States that it would limit their ability to share passwords, and force those living outside the home of the account holder to purchase their own subscription, had its best four-day sign-up period in four years over the final days of May.

Netflix rolled out the first phase of its 'paid sharing' effort earlier this spring in Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal, and launched its main U.S. focus on May 23.

Netflix has said password sharing, which involves an estimated 100 million households that aren't currently paying for the service, "undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve".

Analysts have also said Netflix's new password sharing crackdown, which uses location services data, could provide an offsetting revenue spike as users pay the added fee required to use a device to access Netflix at different locations.

The password sharing crackdown is likely to boost overall subscriber gains, which are expected to rise by 3.43 million over the three months ending in June, but the revenue addition for each new sub gained by signing up to a password sharing account at $7.99 per person will be around half of a full-scale membership.

Netflix is expected to post second quarter earnings on July 19, with analysts looking for a bottom line of $2.84 per share on revenues of $8.27 billion.

First quarter profits were pegged at $2.88 per share, down 18% from the same period last year, while group revenues rose 3.3% to $8.162 billion.

Netflix, which no longer provides specific guidance on new subscriber additions, added 1.75 million new subscribers over the first three months of the year, missing the Street forecast of just over 2 million.