Meta To Unveil Twitter Challenge Called 'Threads' As Musk Defends Platform Changes
Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report shares edged lower Wednesday amid reports that the social media giant will launch a text-based rival to Twitter, expected to be called 'Threads', over the coming days.
Meta's Apple App Store listing for Threads -- which it calls "Instagram's text-based conversation app" -- suggests the platform will launch Thursday, and will allow users to keep their username and followers from their Instagram profile.
"Whatever it is you're interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things," Meta's App Store listing says. Threads is “where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today, to what’ll be trending tomorrow.”
Earlier this spring, Meta said active users across its 'Family of Apps', which includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, rose 2% from last year to just under 3 billion, while daily active users were up 4% from last year at 2.03 billion.
- Stocks Lower, Fed Minutes On Deck, Meta v Twitter, Nvidia Slides, Foxconn Outlook - 5 Things To Know
The move follows a series of controversial changes to the Twitter website, unveiled over the weekend, that limit the number of Tweets both verified and unverified users can see each days as part of an effort lead by Elon Musk to counter what he called "extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation" on the micro-blogging website.
The limits, Musk said, would be temporary and would restrict nonverified users to viewing 600 posts per day. Verified accounts, which pay $8 a month, can view 6,000 posts per day.
The totals were later lifted to 1,000 and 10,000 respectively following a series of user complaints and outages on various Twitter-linked platforms.
New Twitter CEO Lind Yaccarino, who joined the group from NBCUniversal in June, said Tuesday that that Twitter need to make "big move to keep strengthening the platform", a view echoed in a company statement that said the steps were taken to "ensure the authenticity of our user base."
Meta shares were marked 0.31% lower in pre-market trading, indicating an opening bell price of $285.14 each.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Prescott Police warns of new over-the-phone scam to coax personal, sensitive info
- Arizona pauses $15M for rodeo after residents file lawsuit
- New downtown Prescott mural unveiled as tribute to Granite Mountain Hotshots
- Prescott initiates 603-acre annexation in Deep Well Ranch, conducts initial public hearing
- Luke Bryan Details 'Frustrating' Experience Teaching His Son to Drive
- Prescott Valley gears up for bigger, better 4th of July celebration at Civic Center
- Highway 89 through Granite Dells eyed for widening from 2 to 4 lanes
- Yavapai County institutes countywide fire ban beginning today
- Catch 22 — Day 2: Fugitive wanted for kidnapping, and aggravated assault domestic violence
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Need2Know: P.U.B Prescott to host Celtic Session June 4 before closing its doors; Prescott Valley Chamber introduces ‘Veteran Owned Business’ window clings Prescott Candle Co. downtown closes for good
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- YCSO seeks possible witness in homicide of Coyote Springs man
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: