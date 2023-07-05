Meta is Ready to Take on Twitter as Major Issues Pile Up
This Thursday is Threads Day for Meta, which plans on launching the Twitter competitor at a time when the Elon Musk-led company has its plate full.
Meta announced its Thread release on Instagram as a “text-based conversation” network that takes on Twitter, leading some social media trackers to wonder if Jeff Zuckerberg can knock out Musk before their reported cage match – or vice-versa.
Instagram has an Apple Store slot for Threads ready to go on July 6, according to the Verge. There’s also news of a Threads app already popping up on the Google Play Store.
Here’s how Instagram Threads was introduced this way, according to a Google Play Store July 4 update.
“Say more with Threads — Instagram’s text-based conversation app.”
“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world.”
Meta certainly brings an already installed user base to the Threads rollout. Instagram boasts two billion monthly users compared to Twitter’s 363.7 million monthly users. About 50 million U.S. users share both Instagram and Twitter apps, according to the consumer and marketing analysis company Data.ai.
Social media analysts expect Threads to resemble Twitter’s scroll and comment format that’s based on Instagram’s comments section. Threads will enable platform consumers to follow hashtags, post replies and engage with other Threads users directly.
Don’t call it stealing – call it homage, experts say.
“I’ve seen Meta do a very good job of picking up business models or product features and copy-pasting,” former Snap and Instagram executive Meghana Dhar told The Wall Street Journal. “Haters are going to say that they lack innovation, but I actually think this is smart.”
For its part, Twitter has experienced the loss of several major advertisers since Elon Musk bought the company on October 27, 2022, and recently faced criticism over its decision to cap the number of posts Twitter consumers can make on a daily basis.
It’s no secret that Zuckerberg relishes a chance to step into the ring with Musk one way or another.
With Instagram Threads, no boxing gloves are needed, but given the high stakes, there could be a KO either way.
