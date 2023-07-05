Meta is Ready to Take on Twitter as Major Issues Pile Up

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
At Lake Powell, record low water levels revealed an ‘amazing silver lining’ Another summer, another lifeguard shortage, as pools cut hours, openings Arizona moms want say in Tucson transgender girls’ lawsuit Two Yavapai County prosecutors win state awards Prescott Valley Police Department to host Refuse to be a Victim class July 20 Months of wet weather erase drought across the Southwest CATCH 22 — Day 5: Burglary fugitive wanted by local law enforcement Governor: More than $1.5M goes to local law enforcement to help deal with smuggling of fentanyl, human trafficking ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo’ closes 136th run; attendees represent future, past of Prescott rodeo fun Picture This: 2023 Prescott Valley Red White and Boom! celebration

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, July 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Meta is Ready to Take on Twitter as Major Issues Pile Up

Brian O'Connell
Originally Published: July 5, 2023 2:37 p.m.

This Thursday is Threads Day for Meta, which plans on launching the Twitter competitor at a time when the Elon Musk-led company has its plate full.

Meta announced its Thread release on Instagram as a “text-based conversation” network that takes on Twitter, leading some social media trackers to wonder if Jeff Zuckerberg can knock out Musk before their reported cage match – or vice-versa.

DON’T MISS: Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Bold Move

Instagram has an Apple Store slot for Threads ready to go on July 6, according to the Verge. There’s also news of a Threads app already popping up on the Google Play Store.

Here’s how Instagram Threads was introduced this way, according to a Google Play Store July 4 update.

“Say more with Threads — Instagram’s text-based conversation app.”

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what’ll be trending tomorrow. Whatever it is you’re interested in, you can follow and connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things — or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions, and creativity with the world.”

Meta certainly brings an already installed user base to the Threads rollout. Instagram boasts two billion monthly users compared to Twitter’s 363.7 million monthly users. About 50 million U.S. users share both Instagram and Twitter apps, according to the consumer and marketing analysis company Data.ai.

More Trending Social Media News:

· Billionaire Housewife Bethenny Frankel Tells the Story Behind Her Gigantic Engagement Ring

· Retired NBA Legend Sees Backlash After an Enthusiastic Appearance at a Pride Parade

· TikToker Proposes Radical New System for College Tuition That Would Affect Everyone

Social media analysts expect Threads to resemble Twitter’s scroll and comment format that’s based on Instagram’s comments section. Threads will enable platform consumers to follow hashtags, post replies and engage with other Threads users directly.

Don’t call it stealing – call it homage, experts say.

“I’ve seen Meta do a very good job of picking up business models or product features and copy-pasting,” former Snap and Instagram executive Meghana Dhar told The Wall Street Journal. “Haters are going to say that they lack innovation, but I actually think this is smart.”

For its part, Twitter has experienced the loss of several major advertisers since Elon Musk bought the company on October 27, 2022, and recently faced criticism over its decision to cap the number of posts Twitter consumers can make on a daily basis.

It’s no secret that Zuckerberg relishes a chance to step into the ring with Musk one way or another.

With Instagram Threads, no boxing gloves are needed, but given the high stakes, there could be a KO either way.

Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: