Jim Cramer Takes a Side in the War Between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: July 5, 2023 3:36 p.m.

Though the war between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg might soon break into physical violence, with Musk challenging the Meta CEO in June to a cage match, the conflict between the two billionaires is heating up in a different way. (META) - Get Free Report, the company behind Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, will be launching its Twitter competitor, called Threads, July 6.

The rollout comes just days after Musk announced a series of limitations -- including a temporary daily restriction on tweet views -- to Twitter, done in an apparent effort to reduce spam and data-scraping.

DON'T MISS: Non-Verified Twitter Users Are About to Lose Access to a Very Popular Feature

With less than 24 hours to go until Threads launches, Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC's "Mad Money," is excited for an alternative to the "cesspool" that is Twitter.

"It's obvious that this could be the kinder, gentler Twitter. Twitter's a cesspool, we all know it," Cramer said. "I saw Linda Yaccarino saying some party-line position that'll let her keep her job with the increasingly erratic Elon Musk."

More Jim Cramer:

For Cramer, the promise of Meta's Threads is a healthier, happier, less hateful community.

"I think when I look at what the new Facebook, Insta has done, it's made it so you don't have the kind of hate that goes on. Twitter may have 300-plus million people, but those 300-plus million people are dissatisfied," Cramer said. "I say game, set, match: Zuckerberg. He's really learned his lesson. He really understands that you want to be committed to the community. Instagram is a really terrific product and Twitter is awful."

Sign up for Real Money Pro to learn the ins and outs of the trading floor from Doug Kass’s Daily Diary.

