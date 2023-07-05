Jim Cramer Has Good Advice on How to Deal With Your Critics
Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC's "Mad Money" has received his fair share of criticism over the years. The former hedge fund manager who began hosting "Mad Money" in 2005 is not known for his inexplicable ability to sense the future movements of the stock market.
He's better known for the opposite.
DON'T MISS: Jim Cramer Has Some Advice for Investors Unsure if They Should Buy or Sell
Last year, Coinbase's stock shot up after Cramer warned investors away, eliciting a common criticism -- from Tony Edward, a crypto podcaster -- when it comes to Cramer: "Never take financial advice from Jim Cramer!”
That sentiment is one accountant and financial analyst Genevieve Roch-Decter agrees with.
“I don’t care if a company is the next Amazon," Roch-Decter tweeted at the time. "If Jim Cramer is recommending the stock I will never buy."
More Jim Cramer:
- Jim Cramer Explains One Reliable Way to Make Sure Your Investments Are Solid
- Inverse Cramer ETF Founder Explains Why He Bets Against Jim Cramer
- Jim Cramer Loves These Seven High-Performing Tech Stocks
Cramer has taken shots from comedians like John Oliver, the host of "Last Week Tonight," who said in April that Cramer "is the only person who could look you in the eye and say you are going to die tomorrow, and give you an immediate sense of calm knowing that you’re going to live for another 50 years.”
Cramer's investing misses have become so regular that Matthew Tuttle, the CEO and investment lead of Tuttle Capital Management, created an ETF designed to short Cramer.
The infamous investing personality has a simple way of dealing with these critics, though.
"Everyone knows you can't read the comments," Cramer tweeted. "The small number of people who endlessly comment on my calls and myself are a waste of my time and I don't read them anymore."
Sign up for Real Money Pro to learn the ins and outs of the trading floor from Doug Kass’s Daily Diary.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Prescott Police warns of new over-the-phone scam to coax personal, sensitive info
- Arizona pauses $15M for rodeo after residents file lawsuit
- New downtown Prescott mural unveiled as tribute to Granite Mountain Hotshots
- Prescott initiates 603-acre annexation in Deep Well Ranch, conducts initial public hearing
- Luke Bryan Details 'Frustrating' Experience Teaching His Son to Drive
- Prescott Valley gears up for bigger, better 4th of July celebration at Civic Center
- Highway 89 through Granite Dells eyed for widening from 2 to 4 lanes
- Yavapai County institutes countywide fire ban beginning today
- Catch 22 — Day 2: Fugitive wanted for kidnapping, and aggravated assault domestic violence
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Need2Know: P.U.B Prescott to host Celtic Session June 4 before closing its doors; Prescott Valley Chamber introduces ‘Veteran Owned Business’ window clings Prescott Candle Co. downtown closes for good
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- YCSO seeks possible witness in homicide of Coyote Springs man
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: