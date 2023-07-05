OFFERS
Jim Cramer Has Good Advice on How to Deal With Your Critics

Ian Krietzberg
Originally Published: July 5, 2023 3:38 p.m.

Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC's "Mad Money" has received his fair share of criticism over the years. The former hedge fund manager who began hosting "Mad Money" in 2005 is not known for his inexplicable ability to sense the future movements of the stock market.

He's better known for the opposite.

DON'T MISS: Jim Cramer Has Some Advice for Investors Unsure if They Should Buy or Sell

Last year, Coinbase's stock shot up after Cramer warned investors away, eliciting a common criticism -- from Tony Edward, a crypto podcaster -- when it comes to Cramer: "Never take financial advice from Jim Cramer!”

That sentiment is one accountant and financial analyst Genevieve Roch-Decter agrees with.

“I don’t care if a company is the next Amazon," Roch-Decter tweeted at the time. "If Jim Cramer is recommending the stock I will never buy."

More Jim Cramer:

Cramer has taken shots from comedians like John Oliver, the host of "Last Week Tonight," who said in April that Cramer "is the only person who could look you in the eye and say you are going to die tomorrow, and give you an immediate sense of calm knowing that you’re going to live for another 50 years.”

Cramer's investing misses have become so regular that Matthew Tuttle, the CEO and investment lead of Tuttle Capital Management, created an ETF designed to short Cramer.

The infamous investing personality has a simple way of dealing with these critics, though.

"Everyone knows you can't read the comments," Cramer tweeted. "The small number of people who endlessly comment on my calls and myself are a waste of my time and I don't read them anymore."

Sign up for Real Money Pro to learn the ins and outs of the trading floor from Doug Kass’s Daily Diary.

