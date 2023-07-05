'Delete Twitter Account' Google Searches Soar as Threats of these Enraging Changes Take Hold

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
CAFMA tends to small brush fire on July 4 holiday, heed fire restrictions CATCH 22 — Day 6: Fugitive wanted for money laundering, possession of weapons, drugs State: Pilot Fire in northwestern Yavapai County likely long-duration blaze At Lake Powell, record low water levels revealed an ‘amazing silver lining’ Another summer, another lifeguard shortage, as pools cut hours, openings Arizona moms want say in Tucson transgender girls’ lawsuit Two Yavapai County prosecutors win state awards Prescott Valley Police Department to host Refuse to be a Victim class July 20 Months of wet weather erase drought across the Southwest CATCH 22 — Day 5: Burglary fugitive wanted by local law enforcement

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, July 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

'Delete Twitter Account' Google Searches Soar as Threats of these Enraging Changes Take Hold

Rob Lenihan
Originally Published: July 5, 2023 6:46 p.m.

There must be some way out here.

Yes, that's what the Joker said to the Thief in Bob Dylan's "All Along the Watchtower," but now it seems that many Twitter users have similar feelings.

DON'T MISS: Netflix Higher as Goldman Sachs Boosts Rating, Price Target Into Q2 Earnings

"so is everyone quitting twitter now??" one commenter recently asked.

Well, we wouldn't say everybody, but interest in defecting from the microblogging site has reportedly soared after Elon Musk announced temporary daily limits to the number of posts each user can view.

"To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits:

  • Verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day
  • Unverified accounts to 600 posts/day
  • New unverified accounts to 300/day," Elon's tweet read.

"Bro, wtf is this," one user asked while posting a photo of a tombstone branded with the image of Larry, Twitter's bird mascot.

'Not Feasible' to Use Twitter

The billionaire Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report CEO and self-described "Chief Twit" said the limits -- 6,000 posts a day for verified accounts and 600 for unverified accounts -- are being applied to address data scraping from AI companies.

They were later lifted to 10,000 and 1,000 respectively following a series of user complaints and outages on various Twitter-linked platforms.

Online interest in the term "Delete Twitter account" skyrocketed 292% in the U.S. and 131% worldwide on July 1 compared with the last seven days, according to a study by CasinoAlpha.

At the same time, the group said, searches for "How to delete Twitter account" soared by 230% and 152% worldwide on July 1 as account holders found out they would be affected. U.S.-based searches for 'Delete Twitter' also rose by 194%.

"I'm not quitting twitter I'm js gonna take time off until I can move on and forget abt all this" one person said.

"My official announcement: I am quitting twitter," another post read. "It has been great developing web3 projects on Twitter, but currently it is not feasible to use Twitter in this way. I'll be back when this is over."

"You all lying about leaving twitter, again?" a poster asked.

“to everyone leaving twitter see you tomorrow on twitter,” another person said.

The site has been losing people ever since Musk carried a sink through the front door in October.

Predicted Losses

Twitter is predicted to lose almost 4% of its users this year and 5% in 2024, meaning over 32 million users will leave the platform, according to an annual decline forecast in December by Insider Intelligence.

“Users will start to leave the platform next year as they grow frustrated with technical issues and the proliferation of hateful or other unsavory content,” principal analyst Jasmine Enberg said.

That hateful or other unsavory content probably shouldn't come as much as a surprise since Musk removed all safeguards limiting the spread of misinformation, racism, antisemitism and hate speech.

However, Enberg also said that it wasn’t “time to write Twitter’s obituary yet,” noting that while the forecast reflects the current volatile conditions at the company, there’s a possibility users will flock back—if the app can figure out its tech and content moderation.

Celebrities have been bailing from Twitter for a while, including such names as Elton John, Whoopi Goldberg, Jim Carrey and Toni Braxton.

Musk's push to convert Twitter's many users into paying customers has also stretched into TweetDeck, with Twitter Support saying July 3 that unverified users will lose access to the feature in 30 days.

Meanwhile, Facebook parent company Meta Platforms (META) - Get Free Report is reportedly expected to launch a text-based rival to Twitter, expected to be called Threads, over the coming days.

And there's another reason for Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to have a fight.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: