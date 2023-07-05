Cottonelle Goes for a Crude But Funny Approach in Its Latest Promotion
If you had “Hangover” star Ken Jeong partnering up with a major U.S. apparel retailer to recruit “assvertizers” for a new advertising campaign, it looks like you're cashing in.
Kimberly-Clark subsidiary Cottonelle announced last week it’s working with the popular comedian to “normalize” human derriere issues via a new brand marketing program.
“Cottonelle is partnering with actor, comedian, and former physician, Ken Jeong to help spread awareness for down there care and ignite a search for consumers willing to share their situation down there,” the company said in a June 28 statement. The Kimberly-Clark U.S. brand is “expanding its traditional advertising methods to introduce a new type of advertising - "Assvertising" - to show the company understands people's unique situation down there and ensure consumers have the confidence to seek out care with Cottonelle.”
More Trending Social Media News:
- Billionaire Housewife Bethenny Frankel Tells the Story Behind Her Gigantic Engagement Ring
- Retired NBA Legend Sees Backlash After an Enthusiastic Appearance at a Pride Parade
- TikToker Proposes Radical New System for College Tuition That Would Affect Everyone
In the influencer campaign, the apparel company is on the lookout for four “first ever” social media brand ambassadors, called “Assvertizers” to pitch Cottonelle’s brand to the public.
Each influencer will be paid $10,000 to participate in the ad campaign and is expected to “become a literal walking billboard - wearing an exclusive pair of Cottonelle joggers in public this summer and encouraging consumers to talk more openly about "DownThereCare" by creating social content for the brand in their joggers,” the company added.
The influencers chosen will generate social content on the Cottonelle campaign, and publicize the brand’s DownThereCare” advertising rollout, activated in early 2023.
Interested influencers can apply for the post via the Cottonelle “Assvertizer” web page, with applications open until July 26. Winners will be notified by email by mid-August.
Jeong is already on board and ready to seat the four new influencers as soon as possible.
"I encourage you to apply to join me as a Cottonelle Assvertiser," Jeong said. "Everyone, everywhere has a down there situation, whether they want to admit it or not. As a former doctor, I want to encourage you to share your story, because what you're experiencing is most likely normal.”
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Prescott Police warns of new over-the-phone scam to coax personal, sensitive info
- Arizona pauses $15M for rodeo after residents file lawsuit
- New downtown Prescott mural unveiled as tribute to Granite Mountain Hotshots
- Prescott Valley gears up for bigger, better 4th of July celebration at Civic Center
- Prescott initiates 603-acre annexation in Deep Well Ranch, conducts initial public hearing
- CAFMA announces death of engineer Payton Parra
- Luke Bryan Details 'Frustrating' Experience Teaching His Son to Drive
- Catch 22 — Day 2: Fugitive wanted for kidnapping, and aggravated assault domestic violence
- Highway 89 through Granite Dells eyed for widening from 2 to 4 lanes
- ’10 years: an agonizing eternity and a blink of an eye’ - thousands turn out for remembrance of Granite Mountain Hotshots
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- YCSO seeks possible witness in homicide of Coyote Springs man
- Prescott’s annual fireworks, celebration scheduled at Watson Lake Saturday, July 1
- A Walgreens Pharmacist Denied Customer's Essential Medication for Contentious Reason
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: