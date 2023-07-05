Cottonelle Goes for a Crude But Funny Approach in Its Latest Promotion

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
CATCH 22 — Day 6: Fugitive wanted for money laundering, possession of weapons, drugs Sharlot Hall Historical Society, Prescott Historical Society name Fees interim executive director Yavapai County Supervisors approve tentative 2023-24 budget; final adoption still to come July 31 Prescott VA police force now equipped with body cameras, per federal policy Man shoots, kills home-intruding bear near Spruce Mountain The Launch Pad Teen Center launches 2nd phase of ‘Better Together’ campaign Kari Lake book premier rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. July 8 at The Event Spot Suspect arrested after domestic altercation leads to shooting CAFMA tends to small brush fire on July 4 holiday, heed fire restrictions State: Pilot Fire in northwestern Yavapai County likely long-duration blaze

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, July 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Cottonelle Goes for a Crude But Funny Approach in Its Latest Promotion

Brian O'Connell
Originally Published: July 5, 2023 8:47 p.m.

If you had “Hangover” star Ken Jeong partnering up with a major U.S. apparel retailer to recruit “assvertizers” for a new advertising campaign, it looks like you're cashing in.

Kimberly-Clark subsidiary Cottonelle announced last week it’s working with the popular comedian to “normalize” human derriere issues via a new brand marketing program.

“Cottonelle is partnering with actor, comedian, and former physician, Ken Jeong to help spread awareness for down there care and ignite a search for consumers willing to share their situation down there,” the company said in a June 28 statement. The Kimberly-Clark U.S. brand is “expanding its traditional advertising methods to introduce a new type of advertising - "Assvertising" - to show the company understands people's unique situation down there and ensure consumers have the confidence to seek out care with Cottonelle.”

More Trending Social Media News:

In the influencer campaign, the apparel company is on the lookout for four “first ever” social media brand ambassadors, called “Assvertizers” to pitch Cottonelle’s brand to the public.

Each influencer will be paid $10,000 to participate in the ad campaign and is expected to “become a literal walking billboard - wearing an exclusive pair of Cottonelle joggers in public this summer and encouraging consumers to talk more openly about "DownThereCare" by creating social content for the brand in their joggers,” the company added.

The influencers chosen will generate social content on the Cottonelle campaign, and publicize the brand’s DownThereCare” advertising rollout, activated in early 2023.

Interested influencers can apply for the post via the Cottonelle “Assvertizer” web page, with applications open until July 26. Winners will be notified by email by mid-August.

Jeong is already on board and ready to seat the four new influencers as soon as possible.

"I encourage you to apply to join me as a Cottonelle Assvertiser," Jeong said. "Everyone, everywhere has a down there situation, whether they want to admit it or not. As a former doctor, I want to encourage you to share your story, because what you're experiencing is most likely normal.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: