Cottonelle Goes for a Crude But Funny Approach in Its Latest Promotion

If you had “Hangover” star Ken Jeong partnering up with a major U.S. apparel retailer to recruit “assvertizers” for a new advertising campaign, it looks like you're cashing in.

Kimberly-Clark subsidiary Cottonelle announced last week it’s working with the popular comedian to “normalize” human derriere issues via a new brand marketing program.

“Cottonelle is partnering with actor, comedian, and former physician, Ken Jeong to help spread awareness for down there care and ignite a search for consumers willing to share their situation down there,” the company said in a June 28 statement. The Kimberly-Clark U.S. brand is “expanding its traditional advertising methods to introduce a new type of advertising - "Assvertising" - to show the company understands people's unique situation down there and ensure consumers have the confidence to seek out care with Cottonelle.”

In the influencer campaign, the apparel company is on the lookout for four “first ever” social media brand ambassadors, called “Assvertizers” to pitch Cottonelle’s brand to the public.

Each influencer will be paid $10,000 to participate in the ad campaign and is expected to “become a literal walking billboard - wearing an exclusive pair of Cottonelle joggers in public this summer and encouraging consumers to talk more openly about "DownThereCare" by creating social content for the brand in their joggers,” the company added.

The influencers chosen will generate social content on the Cottonelle campaign, and publicize the brand’s DownThereCare” advertising rollout, activated in early 2023.

Interested influencers can apply for the post via the Cottonelle “Assvertizer” web page, with applications open until July 26. Winners will be notified by email by mid-August.

Jeong is already on board and ready to seat the four new influencers as soon as possible.

"I encourage you to apply to join me as a Cottonelle Assvertiser," Jeong said. "Everyone, everywhere has a down there situation, whether they want to admit it or not. As a former doctor, I want to encourage you to share your story, because what you're experiencing is most likely normal.”