'World's Oldest Rodeo' results - after Day 6 - 2023

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day six of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Monday, July 3, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)