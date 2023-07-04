'World's Oldest Rodeo' 2023 final results
Prescott Frontier Days concluded the 136th edition of the "World's Oldest Rodeo" on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.
Attached here in a free PDF download are the latest results.
Photo Gallery
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo, Day 7 - 2023
Leslie and Jon Peek enjoy Prescott Frontier Days, the "World's Oldest Rodeo," on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Jim Dewey Brown, left, general manager for Prescott Frontier Days, and stock contractor Kirsten Vold, right, lead the Grand Entry on Day 7, Performance 8, July 4, 2023, of the "World's Oldest Rodeo." (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Sheri Heiney carries the APS flag as part of the Grand Entry at Prescott Frontier Days on July 4, 2023. Heiney, the CEO of the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, participated in Grand Entry for all eight performaces this year. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Guidance Helicopters brought in Old Glory ahead of Prescott Frontier Days performance eight, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days officially crowned its 2024 queen - Rylee Anforth from Apache Junction, before the July 4, 2023, performance. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Steer Wrestling is one of the events at Prescott Frontier Days, the "World's Oldest Rodeo." (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier).
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
Prescott Frontier Days, Day 7, Performance 8, on July 4, 2023. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)
For more information, visit worldsoldestrodeo.com.
