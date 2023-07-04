OFFERS
These July 4th Samsung Monitor Deals Are Already Prime Day Level Good

Jacob Krol
Originally Published: July 4, 2023 9:30 a.m.

With the 4th of July here and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report Prime Day right around the corner, it’s prime time for scoring major discounts on all sorts of products. We’ve already shared some of the best July 4th deals here, but now we’re highlighting tremendous savings on monitors.

Specifically, deep discounts on various Samsung gaming monitors that sport fast refresh rates and screens rich with details. While these discounts arrive on the 4th, many match previous all-time lows, which makes them Prime Day-level good.

So whether you’re after a massive screen to be the centerpiece of your home or a smaller monitor that packs a punch, now’s an excellent time to score a Samsung (SSNLF) gaming monitor.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

55-inch Odyssey Ark Gaming Screen, $2,000 (was $3,000) at Samsung

Samsung

The Odyssey Ark is one of the most interesting gaming monitors out there, and it starts with an absolutely massive 55-inch curved screen. To ensure a rich experience that packs in all the details, it’s a Mini LED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 1-millisecond response time, and speakers that surround you with sound. The latter goes with the breath of colors and visuals that the Odyssey Ark can create. It can also be rotated from a horizontal orientation to a vertical orientation or vice versa to suit your needs better.

Via a One-Connect box, you can plug in many devices, from an Xbox Series X to a PS5, with computers--desktops or laptops--in between. It also has a built-in smart Tizen interface for easy streaming and gaming services access. For July 4th, Samsung’s returned the Odyssey Ark to the lowest price ever at $1,999.99.

Get It.

49-inch Odyssey CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor, $900 (was $1,200) at Samsung

Samsung

The Odyssey CRG9 strives for the same level of immersive as the Ark but in a horizontal-only 49-inch curved monitor. It can more easily fit on various desks and features a QLED panel for ultra-vivid colors and deep contrast points. Samsung supports HDR here alongside a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The CRG9 delivers a 5120 x 1440 resolution, essentially the same quality as having two 27-inch displays next to each other. It’s currently $300 off at Samsung, which brings the total cost down to $899.99.

Get It.

34-inch Odyssey G5 Curved Gaming Monitor, $400 (was $550) at Samsung

Samsung

Samsung’s Odyssey G5 is a bit smaller at just 34 inches, but it’s still curved for more immersion and still sports a swift 1-millisecond response time. That’s paired with a maximum 165Hz refresh rate in a WQHD panel that supports HDR visual standards and AMD FreeSync Premium. Since it packs all the core gaming monitor features into a smaller overall build, it’s an excellent model to consider—especially at $399.99, which is $150 off.

Get It.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.

