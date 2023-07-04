Obituary: Wanda Gonzales
Originally Published: July 4, 2023 10:15 p.m.
Wanda Gonzales, born on June 14, 1951, and passed away on Feb. 17, 2023 in Show Low, Arizona at the age of 71.
Wanda lived in the Prescott area for 50 plus years and retired from Yavapai County. She was predeceased by her husband Gilbert “Gibby” Gonzales, daughter Misty, and son Antonio “Tony” Gonzales.
A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, with inurnment immediately following at Mountain View Cemetery along side her husband and son.
