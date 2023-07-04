Dave Ramsey Shares His Advice For Car Buyers
People buying a new car or truck tend, understandably, to get excited about the cosmetic traits of a vehicle.
These include things such as brand name, color, make, model, horsepower and acceleration.
DON'T MISS: Dave Ramsey Explains Why It's a Great Time To Buy a House
Its no wonder. These features, including the new car smell, any salesperson will tell you, are among the seductive attributes that lure car buyers in.
Radio host and author Dave Ramsey, however, says there are more important things to consider for people looking to buy a vehicle now.
First, as no new car salesperson will advise, you should consider buying a used car, Ramsey says.
"You can find plenty of reliable used vehicles that don’t look like junkers," explains Ramsey's website Ramsey Solutions. "So you can still look good on the road while you save money. Instead of a brand-new car, consider buying a used vehicle that’s four to 10 years old."
Autoweek previously reported that the most-sold used cars for 2022 in the U.S. were Ford's (F) - Get Free Report F-150 truck, GM's (GM) - Get Free Report Chevrolet Silverado and Equinox, Fiat Chrysler's Dodge Ram and the Honda (HNDAF) Civic.
Consider Insurance-Friendly Vehicles
Importantly, the personal finance personality says, potential car purchasers should prioritize low insurance payments.
"Since new cars are more expensive to repair and replace, they’ll make your insurance premiums skyrocket," Ramsey Solutions explains.
Ramsey says smaller vehicles, for example, tend to save more on insurance costs.
"Buying a smaller vehicle? You’ll see even bigger savings because smaller cars are simpler and cheaper to repair than big hulking vehicles," the website writes. "So if your SUV or pickup truck is just a gas-guzzling status symbol you don’t actually need, swap it out for a small SUV. Small SUVs like the Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4 are usually the cheapest vehicles to insure. They often even beat out small cars and sedans!"
"But before you buy, call your insurance company," it continues. "They can tell you how the car you're considering will affect your rates. If you don’t like what you hear, you can choose a different vehicle."
How You Pay For Your Insurance
Ramsey also suggests a few ways that how you pay for car insurance can help reduce costs.
For example, he suggests paying in a lump sum, as opposed to monthly payments.
"Instead of paying monthly premiums, pay for your insurance six months or a year at a time," the website adds. "It's almost always cheaper this way since it doesn't cost the insurance company money to process your payments every month."
Ramsey is also a big advocate of setting up automatic payments.
"Some insurers will give you a discount for going paperless," Ramsey Solutions writes. "Plus, you won’t miss payments and you’ll have one less piece of mail to go through. Win-win!"
"Again, make sure you save a little each month so your automatic payment doesn’t accidentally overdraft your bank account."
Get exclusive access to portfolio managers and their proven investing strategies with Real Money Pro. Get started now.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Prescott Police warns of new over-the-phone scam to coax personal, sensitive info
- Arizona pauses $15M for rodeo after residents file lawsuit
- New downtown Prescott mural unveiled as tribute to Granite Mountain Hotshots
- Prescott initiates 603-acre annexation in Deep Well Ranch, conducts initial public hearing
- Highway 89 through Granite Dells eyed for widening from 2 to 4 lanes
- Yavapai County institutes countywide fire ban beginning today
- ’10 years: an agonizing eternity and a blink of an eye’ - thousands turn out for remembrance of Granite Mountain Hotshots
- Catch 22 — Day 2: Fugitive wanted for kidnapping, and aggravated assault domestic violence
- Prescott Valley gears up for bigger, better 4th of July celebration at Civic Center
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Need2Know: P.U.B Prescott to host Celtic Session June 4 before closing its doors; Prescott Valley Chamber introduces ‘Veteran Owned Business’ window clings Prescott Candle Co. downtown closes for good
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- YCSO seeks possible witness in homicide of Coyote Springs man
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: