Costco Makes a Surprising Change Members May Not Like

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
For July Fourth picnic prices, inflation is down this year – but not done House Minority Leader Andrés Cano resigns from Arizona Legislature to complete graduate studies Arizona governor asked to rescind executive order limiting prosecution of abortion-related cases Veteran developed app, Foxhole Lounge, helps connect local veterans Town locks into agreement for total improvements along Glassford Hill Road Growing Forward: Annual banquet ahead, Glassford work continues Yavapai College christens the Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center Senate Republicans far off in estimates on number of employees seeking taxpayer-funded gender reassignment surgery Chino Chamber News: Progress continues for chamber, community CAFMA announces death of engineer Payton Parra

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, July 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Costco Makes a Surprising Change Members May Not Like

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: July 4, 2023 1 p.m.

Costco offers a limited selection. That's a key part of its business model.

Instead of selling three brands of ketchup in multiple sizes, it offers the most popular brand in a single size. That enables the company to buy each product it does carry in massive volumes, which helps it deliver cheaper prices to members.

DON'T MISS: Here's the One Thing Costco Will Never Do (Sam's Club Does It)

Costco (COST) - Get Free Report buyers can go to their vendors and offer huge orders but also demand that the partner use the volume of the order to find ways to produce it more cheaply. That can mean the manufacturer must source ingredients or packaging at lower cost or simply be more efficient in producing the goods.

The warehouse club does not promise its members a good selection. It promises them low prices.

That model makes sense when it comes to most items. It's not important if you have to buy Tylenol or Frosted Flakes in large packages as your only choice, as long as you get a good price per pill/flake.

In other cases, however, Costco has to carry multiple brands because while products may do the same thing, they're distinctly different. The warehouse club, for example, carries both Apple and Microsoft Windows-powered computers because each one has a distinct fanbase.

A Mac user probably won't switch to PC just because the price is better or vice versa. That's why Costco has generally offered wireless-phone service from multiple providers -- T-Mobile (TMUS) - Get Free Report, AT&T, and Verizon (VZ) - Get Free Report -- in its warehouse clubs.

That made sense because while people do switch between the brands based on price, many customers have a reason they want one over the other. That may be based on experience or knowing which one performs best where they live.

Now, however, Costco appears to have switched to offering a single provider in each of its stores.

Costco has changed its business model for selling phones.

Image source: TheStreet

Costco Goes To One Wireless Provider

For most products, Costco trusts that value is the most important thing its members want.

That has not been its model with wireless service. Under the old system, the Big Three carriers all had kiosks or counters in Costco locations. That model assumed that customers had a preference and it was AT&T (T) - Get Free Report, Verizon, or T-Mobile driving the sale.

"It’s unknown how long it will last, but for now, Costco appears to be settling into a single-vendor strategy for selling wireless services, divvying stores up between AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile," Fierce Wireless reported.

The warehouse club has essentially given each brand a third of its stores. That could be an attempt to play the three companies against each other, or it could just be business logistics.

"Wireless Advocates, which ran kiosks in Costco stores that sold all three big-name wireless brands, abruptly shut down last December, leaving a lot of employees in the lurch," the wireless website reported.

That may have forced the change, but Costco is making the best of it to figure out whether it can increase or maintain sales with a single carrier in each warehouse. If that strategy works, it frees up space for other merchandise.

This may also show that one carrier performs better than others, enabling Costco to leverage a better deal for its members by picking a featured provider across its stores.

Costco regularly shops its competition and tries to offer members -- who pay $60 or $120 per year depending on their class of membership -- the best value possible. To do that, the chain regularly negotiates with vendors and makes switches when needed.

Less choice may on the surface seem like a bad thing, but remember that the chain is going after people looking for a new wireless carrier. Offering those customers a better price on a single carrier may prove more valuable than offering them multiple choices.

July 4th Sale! Get investment guidance from trusted portfolio managers without the management fees. Sign up for Action Alerts PLUS now for 75% off.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: