CATCH 22 — Day 5: Burglary fugitive wanted by local law enforcement
It’s Day 5 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program and Yavapai County law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Lisa Marie Belmares.
Between June and September of 2017, Belmares began burglarizing the victim’s residence in the 5200 block of Bice Road in Rimrock. Belmares, who was known to the victim, stole two pieces of jewelry, multiple rifles and shotguns, a welder, a chain saw and a guitar.
The total loss to the victim was approximately $8,500. Belmares then sold many of the items or traded them for drugs.
In April of 2019, Belmares and an accomplice entered a separate victim’s home on Zachary Lane in Camp Verde. The victim was disabled, and had asked them to help him assemble a bed frame. Belmares went into the house taking the victim’s .25 auto pistol he had in his room.
Belmares was convicted in both these cases but has since been released on probation. She is currently wanted on three separate probation violation warrants, two from the above cases and one from a possession of drug paraphernalia charge. She is described as a 51-year-old white female, 5-foot, 8 inches, 175 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has multiple tattoos on her left arm. Her last known address is on Bice Road in Rimrock.
Anyone providing information leading to Belmares’ arrest could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember, all tips are anonymous.
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Prescott Police warns of new over-the-phone scam to coax personal, sensitive info
- Arizona pauses $15M for rodeo after residents file lawsuit
- New downtown Prescott mural unveiled as tribute to Granite Mountain Hotshots
- Prescott initiates 603-acre annexation in Deep Well Ranch, conducts initial public hearing
- Luke Bryan Details 'Frustrating' Experience Teaching His Son to Drive
- Prescott Valley gears up for bigger, better 4th of July celebration at Civic Center
- Highway 89 through Granite Dells eyed for widening from 2 to 4 lanes
- Yavapai County institutes countywide fire ban beginning today
- Catch 22 — Day 2: Fugitive wanted for kidnapping, and aggravated assault domestic violence
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Need2Know: P.U.B Prescott to host Celtic Session June 4 before closing its doors; Prescott Valley Chamber introduces ‘Veteran Owned Business’ window clings Prescott Candle Co. downtown closes for good
- This Is the Best Nut for Brain Health, According to a Neurologist and Alzheimer's Expert
- YCSO seeks possible witness in homicide of Coyote Springs man
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: