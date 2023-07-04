Amazon's Top-Selling Robot Vacuum That Makes Shoppers’ Lives ‘80x Easier’ Is $300 Off for July 4th
Every household deals with its fair share of debris, allergens, and dander — whether you have “two kids, one dog and two kittens” or “tons of cooking, planting, crafting, etc going on” (or all of the above).
These are just some of the scenarios in which Shark’s wifi-connected, Robot vacuum with IQ Navigation has helped keep Amazon shoppers’ homes clean despite their individual odds. And while some five-star reviewers have previously called the robot vacuum “worth every single penny,” it’s now even cheaper in Amazon’s 2023 July 4th sales.
You can get Shark’s RV1001AE-model robot vacuum for 50% off in both the 45- and 65-day waste bin capacities, making them now just $300 each. Shoppers note that the receptacles, housed in the base of the machine, exceeded these expectations, though, taking as many as 10 extra days before needing to be emptied. With that longevity along with voice control compatibility, several streamlining functions in the accompanying app, and a self-cleaning, anti-har wrap brush roll, this Shark device makes cleaning both hard floors and carpets exceptionally convenient. And from first use, the brand’s “Matrix Clean Navigation” has the cleaner methodically charting a grid-like route to ensure every spot is covered and every speck accounted for.
Shark IQ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $300 (was $600) on Amazon
One new shopper said, “after the robot completed the first cleaning, magically, a map of the house appeared and once I got the image turned right-side up, it was simple to name the rooms.” As for performance, the person added: “I mentioned the fairly deep-pile carpet in the bedroom. The robot handled it with aplomb. There was a noticeable change in speed and ease of operation but it pushed through without a whimper.” Another shopper had said the vacuum “makes our life 80x easier” when they first purchased this Shark, then doubled back a year later to update their review and reveal it’s “still totally worth it.”
The robot vacuum returns to its dock when the battery is low and it’s time to recharge, making cheerful sounds along the way to signal its actions (one Amazon shopper who left a video review commented “I love that tone, it tells me when it’s done”).
In the SharkClean App, where you can control your Shark from your phone and set your customized cleaning schedule, you’ll also find more resources and tips for how to maximize the benefits of the robot vacuum. With so many reviewers touting this little guy’s ability to suction up tons of hair even when up against shedding pets, teenage girls, and high-pile carpets (fluffier styles with long fibers) yet remain tangle-free, it seems like getting one at a half-off discount will get you closer to cleaner floors with less hassle.
Shop the Shark IQ Navigator self-emptying robot vacuum for just $300 on Amazon while you can.
Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.
