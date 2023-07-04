Adoption Spotlight: Martin
Originally Published: July 4, 2023 10:40 p.m.
Martin is a friendly child with a glowing smile. He’s adventurous, loves being outside and lights up any room that he’s in. He loves to play on the swing set, go on walks to the park and loves animals. Get to know Martin and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org
