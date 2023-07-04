A Popular Weekender Bag That Fits ‘10 days Worth of Clothes' Is Just $18 Today

Everyone needs at least one weekender bag on hand because you never know when an adventure could arise. Whether you’re embarking on a short getaway or a long road trip, having the proper luggage makes all the difference between packing with or without stress.

Although Amazon Prime Day 2023 is still a week away, there are countless deals already available for both early Prime Day and 4th of July sales. One you might want to pick up ahead of more holiday weekends is the Felipe Varela Duffle Bag that’s marked down starting at just $16 right now on Amazon. If you’ve been on the hunt for an affordable and spacious bag, consider this your lucky day.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Felipe Varela 65L Duffle Bag, $18 (was $29) at Amazon

Most weekender bags of this size and durability typically cost $50 if not more, so the fact that this one is on sale ahead of Prime Day for under $20 is a steal. It’s made of a waterproof fabric that’s resistant to wear and tear, but most importantly it offers up to 65-L of space.

With a generous main compartment plus additional pockets for organization, you can easily pack several days of clothes and other small essentials inside. There are also two side pockets and a separate shoe compartment for added convenience. It even comes with a matching toiletry bag that ensures all of your soaps and lotions are secure to prevent spills.

Felipe Varela 65L Duffle Bag, $16 (was $22) at Amazon

Related: Amazon's Top-Selling Robot Vacuum That Makes Shoppers’ Lives ‘80x Easier’ Is $300 Off for July 4th

When you’re not using it for travel, it makes for a great gym bag, too. It has handles and an adjustable shoulder strap making it comfortable to carry. Plus, its multiple pockets allow you to separate your clean and dirty clothes after a workout, and you have 23 colors and patterns to choose from to match your style best.

This popular bag is backed by more than 2,500 five-star ratings and many claim it’s a “great value.”

“I fit SO much in this duffel bag,” an Amazon shopper said. “I was not expecting it to be as big as it is. I fit 10 days worth of clothes, a few pairs of shoes, and toiletries in this bag.”

If you’re looking forward to Prime Day, which takes place on July 11 and 12, we recommend signing up for a membership to ensure you have access to all of the best deals. While you wait for the 48-hour sale to begin, shop early deals like the Felipe Duffle Bag starting at $16 to beat the rush.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing.