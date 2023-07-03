'The Plane Just Dropped': Frightening Airplane Moment Goes Viral

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Community in Brief: PV Chamber’s 49th annual banquet is July 14 Yavapai College christens the Jim & Linda Lee Performing Arts Center Supreme Court nixes Biden plan for $430 billion in student-loan relief Catch 22: Day 3- Man wanted on drug charges Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade Committee announces winning entries Illegal fireworks suspected in small wildland fire at Willow Lake during Watson Lake fireworks show Prescott’s $258.1M budget gets final City Council approval Prescott initiates 603-acre annexation in Deep Well Ranch, conducts initial public hearing Picture This: 2023 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade Need2Know: Chino Valley Sherwin-Williams store celebrates grand opening; Rogue Rue Flora offers delivery options for custom flower arrangements; Human Bean opens in Prescott Valley

Subscribe Now
Monday, July 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

'The Plane Just Dropped': Frightening Airplane Moment Goes Viral

Veronika Bondarenko
Originally Published: July 3, 2023 8:12 p.m.

Among the many reasons that some people fear flying, in-air turbulence comes pretty high on the list.

According to numbers from the National Center for Atmospheric Research, over 65,000 flights a year have some turbulence while more than 5,500 have severe turbulence. Other estimates found that instances of severe turbulence have gone up by more than 55% between 1979 and 2020 amid a changing climate.

DON'T MISS: There Is One Airline That Travelers Are Avoiding At All Costs

The latter was what occurred when, on June 29, an 11-hour Hawaiian Airlines (HA) - Get Free Report flight from Honolulu, Hawaii to Sydney, Australia led to severe shaking that caused four hospitalizations and multiple injuries.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Here's What Went Wrong About The Shaky Hawaiian Airlines Flight

Carrying 163 passengers and 12 crew members, the Airbus A330-200 (EADSF) plane was about five hours into the flight when it started to shake first slightly and then severely.

"It was very, very smooth; there was nothing happening," Melissa Matheson, who was traveling on the flight with her husband and two children, told the Sydney Morning Herald. "And then just very unexpectedly and suddenly, we started to bump around just a little bit. And then it got bumpier and bumpier, and then it just dropped."

"The plane just dropped," fellow passenger Sultan Baskonyali confirmed to ABC News. "We weren't prepared."

The turbulence eventually stopped but, upon landing in Sydney, medical professionals who came aboard the flight discovered injuries that required one passenger and three crew members to be taken to hospital while several other passengers had more minor ones. After the turbulence abated, some were reportedly given ice packs to hold them over until landing.

Passengers aboard the flight also reported hearing claps and cheers when the plane finally landed and medical professionals entered. After landing, videos of the severe shaking that some passengers posted on TikTok quickly went viral and caught the attention of major news outlets.

While Hawaiian Airlines issued a statement saying that they "conducted a thorough inspection of the aircraft before boarding HA452," investigations around what caused the turbulence are currently ongoing. The plane itself was found not to have been related to the problem and departed on another flight two-and-a-half hours after landing in Sydney.

Despite Occasional Turbulence, Hawaiian Remains A Beloved Airline

The air above the Pacific Ocean is a notoriously turbulent zone -- in December 2022, a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu also hit severe turbulence that left more than 25 people injured.

Upon talking to the pilot, investigators later found that a cloud unexpectedly shot up in front of the plane.

Despite these incidents, Hawaiian Airlines remains one of the most beloved and highly-ranked airlines in the country. A recent J.D. Power survey found that the airline outpaced all others when it comes to customer satisfaction in 2022 -- even when overall satisfaction dropped by seven points amid rising ticket costs and understaffing, very few are unhappy when heading to vacation in Hawaii.

Only 5.48% of travelers polled said they would never fly with the airline again (that number was at over 21% for budget airline Spirit Airlines (SAVE) - Get Free Report) while other surveys also found record low numbers for delays, cancellations and bumping customers due to overbooking.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: