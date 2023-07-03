Southwest Airlines Makes a Major Passenger-Friendly Change

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Top Jobs Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
TOP JOBS
COMICS
PUZZLES
NEWS
Business The Street Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Sports Illustrated
FEATURES
Across the Street Parade Magazine Courier Cooks Neighbors Puzzles Real Estate Top Jobs
GALLERIES
Editorial Cartoons Puzzles From Print Edition
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Catch 22: Day 3- Man wanted on drug charges Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade Committee announces winning entries Illegal fireworks suspected in small wildland fire at Willow Lake during Watson Lake fireworks show Prescott’s $258.1M budget gets final City Council approval Prescott initiates 603-acre annexation in Deep Well Ranch, conducts initial public hearing Picture This: 2023 Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade Need2Know: Chino Valley Sherwin-Williams store celebrates grand opening; Rogue Rue Flora offers delivery options for custom flower arrangements; Human Bean opens in Prescott Valley Talking Money: Looking to upgrade your home, maybe consider a whole-house backup generator Prescott Valley gears up for bigger, better 4th of July celebration at Civic Center CAFMA crews tend to exterior house fire in Prescott Valley

Subscribe Now
Monday, July 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles
Comics

Southwest Airlines Makes a Major Passenger-Friendly Change

Daniel Kline
Originally Published: July 3, 2023 12:30 p.m.

Airlines have a unique place in the business world because sometimes customers have no choice.

You rarely have a terrible meal at a restaurant with a rude waiter and a manager who does nothing to solve your problems. That's because, in most cases, you can simply eat someplace else next time.

DON'T MISS: Southwest Airlines Passengers Angry Over Key Boarding Policy

With airlines, however, that's not always the case. If you have a business meeting in Duluth and only one airline has a good flight option, you probably fly that airline even if past experiences were bad. You may look really hard for other choices, but that meeting, family event, or other obligation isn't going to move just because you had a bad experience on Southwest Airlines (LUV) - Get Free Report over the holidays.

That offers airlines a chance at redemption that other businesses don't get. You may have been one of the tens of thousands of people stranded by Southwest last holiday season, but if the airline is your only choice for getting where you need to go at a decent price, you're probably willing to give it a second chance.

Southwest Airlines fully plans to take advantage of that and while other airlines are cutting their schedules, Southwest is adding routes.

Southwest has been dealing with a shortage of pilots.

Image source: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Southwest Expands Its Winter Schedule

While Southwest has been battling a shortage of pilots that will soon be overshadowed by a shortage of planes due to Boeing (BA) - Get Free Report missing scheduled deliveries, it has not skipped its usual Winter route expansion. While rivals, including JetBlue (JBLU) - Get Free Report and Delta Air Lines (DAL) - Get Free Report have cut back on flights from certain areas, Southwest has expansion plans.

Southwest plans to "resume daily service beginning Jan. 8, 2024, between Dallas and Fort Myers, FL. and between Dallas and Palm Springs, CA. A few days later, on Jan. 14, 2024, Southwest will resume flights on Sundays between Dallas and Louisville, Ky.

The airline also plans to add service beginning Jan. 13, 2024, on Saturdays between Omaha, Neb., and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood, Fla.

Southwest's full winter expansion includes these routes beginning on Sat., Jan. 13, 2024, between:

Albany, NY. and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood.
Phoenix and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood.
Buffalo, NY and Fort Myers.
Louisville and Fort Myers.
Providence, R.I. and Fort Myers.
Cleveland and Tampa, Fla.
Cincinnati and Orlando.
Detroit and Orlando.
Minneapolis/St. Paul and Orlando. (offered Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, Weekends)

Beginning on the same day, the airline will offer weekly service on Saturdays between:

Hartford, Conn., and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood.
Grand Rapids, Mich. and Fort Myers.
Washington, D.C. (Reagan National) and Fort Myers.
Minneapolis/St. Paul and Tampa.

Southwest Can Win People Back

The best path forward for Southwest is getting people on its planes. If it can deliver a positive winter experience, it can show passengers that its efforts to fix the problems that grounded thousands of flights last winter have been addressed.

In response to its holiday season meltdown, Southwest released an action plan designed to address what went wrong. This includes a number of steps, which it details on its website:

  • Reinforcing airport infrastructure, increasing the availability of winter equipment, and bolstering our overall preparedness for extreme winter conditions.

  • Investing in technology and tools that will improve our recovery during irregular operations.

  • Enhancing the way our Teams work and communicate together to streamline decision-making.

The airline explained its winter problems on the page:

"We had insufficient winter infrastructure and equipment in key airport locations to adequately react to a winter storm of Elliott’s epic scale, velocity, and duration, and we faced staffing challenges from the need to rotate Employees outside in bitter winter weather. These issues hindered our ability to keep our Flight Crew networks flowing from key crew bases," Southwest shared.

The airline will address that in a number of ways.

"We are increasing available equipment to manage the effects of winter weather," Southwest posted.

The airline has also increased staffing levels, invested in its scheduling technology, and has changed a number of processes.

ALSO READ:

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: