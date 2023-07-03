Rebel's Edge -Analyzing Market News- TSLA, RIVN, OPRA, and Novak Jokovic
Join Jon and Pete Najarian on today's episode of Rebel's Edge as they discuss stocks including Tesla posting record sales, Rivian beating expectations for quarterly deliveries, Opera becoming one of the hottest AI stocks, and AstraZenecastumbling in the final phase of their lung cancer treatment study. Gain a deeper understanding of these stocks as Jon and Pete share their perspectives, potential growth prospects, and market predictions. They also talk about Novak Jokovic at Wimbledon, and NFL coaches turning their noses up at Hard Knocks. Stay on the cutting edge with Rebel's Edge.
Learn more about options trading with Jon and Pete at: https://marketrebellion.com
