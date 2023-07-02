'World's Oldest Rodeo' results - after Day 4 - 2023

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)