'World's Oldest Rodeo' results - after Day 4 - 2023
Prescott Frontier Days continued the 136th edition of the "World's Oldest Rodeo" on Saturday, July 1.
Attached here in a free PDF download are the latest results.
Overall highlights:
- In bareback riding Cole Reiner of Buffalo, Wyoming, is still leading with an 88.5-point ride.
- In saddle bronc riding it is Brody Cress of Hillsdale, Wyoming, with an 88.
- For bull riding, Tristin Parker of Winnie, Texas, leads with a 90.5.
- The leader after two rounds in tie-down roping is still Cory Solomon of Prairie, Texas, with a time of 18.3; his best was in the first round - 8.6 seconds.
- The leader in steer wrestling after two rounds is Tyler Waguespack of Gonzales, Louisiana, with 9.4 seconds. He had a 4.7-second performance in the first go and a 4.7 in the second.
- Leading breakaway roping is Shelby Boisjoli of Stephenville, Texas, with a 2.9 in the first go and 2.8 in the second. After two rounds she has 5.7.
- Leading in barrel racing after two rounds is Doskie Edwards of Casa Grande, Arizona, with 34.84. The best time so far was in the first go from Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi of Lampasas, Texas, with 17.33. (Prescott resident Sarah Kieckhefer turned in a 17.38 ride Saturday, her first go; she's in second overall with 35.01.
- In team roping, after two rounds, the leaders are Kaleb Driggers of Hoboken, Georgia, and Junior Nogueira of Presidente Prude, BR, with 13.3 seconds.
The rodeo continues daily through July 4. For more information and tickets, visit worldsoldestrodeo.com.
Photo Gallery
Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo, Day 4 - 2023
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Day four of the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 1, 2023. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)
Watch the Courier and dCourier.com for more photos, coverage and results.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Prescott Police warns of new over-the-phone scam to coax personal, sensitive info
- Popular Las Vegas Strip Attraction Gets a Stay of Execution
- Need2Know: Bosa Donuts opens in Prescott Valley; Art Hive collective now open on Cortez Street; Clarion Pointe cuts ribbon on Prescott Valley hotel
- Obituary: Suzanne R. Charles
- Arizona pauses $15M for rodeo after residents file lawsuit
- New downtown Prescott mural unveiled as tribute to Granite Mountain Hotshots
- A Walgreens Pharmacist Denied Customer's Essential Medication for Contentious Reason
- Highway 89 through Granite Dells eyed for widening from 2 to 4 lanes
- Former SNL Star Fires Back On Garth Brooks' Bud Light Stance
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- UPDATE: ADOT shows Highway 89 open, but now brush fire north of Drake
- DeSantis Takes a New Shot at Disney (Beyond Disney World)
- Bear kills man near Groom Creek, Prescott: YCSO reports
- Bear mauls man to death in Groom Creek
- Two high-profile Prescott intersections get green light for new traffic signals
- Obituary: Brianna Jo Borgen
- Bear sighted in Prescott Valley, town reports
- Need2Know: P.U.B Prescott to host Celtic Session June 4 before closing its doors; Prescott Valley Chamber introduces ‘Veteran Owned Business’ window clings Prescott Candle Co. downtown closes for good
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: