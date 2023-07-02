Catch 22: Day 3- Man wanted on drug charges

It’s Day 3 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 Program. Today Yavapai County Law Enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Dylan Christopher Messer.

In the morning hours of Feb. 24, 2023, Messer was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Sedona. He attempted to leave the scene of the collision prior to police arriving. When an officer arrived, Messer displayed signs and symptoms of being impaired by drugs. A K9 was deployed on his car which alerted to the presence of drugs. The officer found over 100 fentanyl pills, heroin and methamphetamine in Messer’s backpack. Messer was arrested on charges of possession of narcotics for sale, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released, and has failed to appear in court on his charges.

Messer now has an active warrant with a $50,000 bond. He is described as a 36-year-old white male, 6 feet, 150 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. His last known address was in the 100 block of View Drive in Sedona.

Anyone providing information leading to the arrest of Messer could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.