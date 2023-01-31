Obituary Notice: Robert Cook Mueller Sr.
Originally Published: January 31, 2023 7:59 p.m.
Robert Cook Mueller, Sr., a former resident of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 in Bend, Oregon. Bob was born Aug. 26, 1937 in Beaver, Pennsylvania. Funeral and burial arrangements are being provided by Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home, Bend, Oregon.
