Obituary: Robert Cook Mueller

Robert Cook Mueller, Sr. passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 in Bend, Oregon, with family members by his side. Robert (Bob) was born on Aug. 26, 1937 in Beaver, Pennsylvania to George and Ruth (Cook) Mueller.

Bob was for the majority of his adult life an award-winning professional car salesman in Prescott, Arizona and Prineville, Oregon. Only medical issues took him away from the employment he loved NASCAR, the rodeo, and bowling.

Bob is survived by his four children: Robert Cook Mueller, Jr. - Ferndale, MI; Lynda Diederich (John) - Evansville, WI; Eric Mueller (Tracy) - Portland, OR; Michael Bruce (Leslie) - Rosenberg, TX; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and special friends John Long, Steve Caraway and his Hospice visitor Robert.

Funeral arrangements are being provided by Niswonger-Reynolds Funeral Home in Bend, Oregon.

Information provided by the family.