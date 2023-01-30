Adoption Spotlight: Lashawna
Originally Published: January 30, 2023 10:15 p.m.
Lashawna is a fun loving and smart young lady. She’s enrolled in honors classes, and her favorite subject is English because she loves writing poetry and songs with her friends. LaShawna’s favorite movie is Aquaman and favorite food is Chinese food, especially orange chicken. Get to know LaShawna and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
