Delivery of the printed version of The Daily Courier is late today due to production problems. Thank you for your understanding and support. We will have your paper delivered as soon as possible...
Originally Published: January 29, 2023 5 a.m.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
Most Read
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- Obituary: Bernadine and James Pullaro
- Need2Know:Raskin’s Jewelers gets new ownership; United Animal Friends opens Prescott resale store; White Rabbit speakeasy planning Prescott location
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- Phoenix man arrested for burglary in Prescott
- Opposition to Sundog Connector dominates discussion during CYMPO’s regional transportation report to Prescott Council
- PUSD social studies curriculum under scrutiny by grassroots committee
- 209-unit apartment complex planned near Gateway Mall gets Prescott Council approval
- Catch 22 — Day 22: Chino Valley man wanted for probation violation
- CAFMA fire marshal turning in his fire helmet for surfboard
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Burned body of female discovered in Prescott near fire pit
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Rimrock man arrested on child molestation charges
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: