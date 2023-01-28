Obituary: John E. Rodriguez

John E. Rodriguez, 86, of Prescott, Arizona passed away at his home on January 14, 2023. John was born September 21, 1936 in Los Angeles, California to John N. and Lillie Cuen Rodriguez.

John was a professional Civil Engineer. He retired from the Maricopa County Flood Control District in Phoenix, Arizona. He was a loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. John was a generous, kind person. He was loved by all his friends, neighbors, and family. He loved Arizona History. He grew up in Ray Sonora, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife Jan Rodriguez, his son John P. Rodriguez, daughter-in-law Holly, grandchildren Lily and John, his brother David (Martha), along with several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held on February 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church in Chino Valley.

In lieu of flowers, give to your favorite charity or Maggie’s Hospice.

Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

