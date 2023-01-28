Obituary: Jamie Don Slocum

Jamie Don Slocum, 52, of Scottsdale, Arizona died January 10, 2023.

Jamie was born on August 15, 1970, to Donald and Patricia Slocum, in Grants Pass, Oregon.

After Jamie graduated from Deer Valley High School in 1988, he was called by God to share his gift of music with the world as a contemporary Christian recording artist and producer.

He is survived by his two children — daughter, Madison (Madi) and son, Carson; his parents Donald and Patricia Slocum; brother, Shannon Slocum and his wife Laura, of Wilmington, NC; sister, Tracy Tamke and her husband Matthias, of Chandler, AZ; one niece, Rachel Taylor and two nephews, Luke Slocum and Trevor Taylor.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Scottsdale Bible Church (7601 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85260) at 2:30 p.m. on February 18th.

At the young age of 9, Jamie began performing with the Phoenix Boys Choir. He had a natural gift playing instruments including the piano, guitar, and saxophone. As a teenager, he started a local band called Shadowhouse and that’s when he took up songwriting. After graduating high school, he studied broadcasting and marine biology in college, but his love for music won out.

In 1991 Jamie moved to Nashville to begin his career as a staff songwriter, recording artist, and producer. This led him to a record deal with Curb Records. Jamie released six albums, of which many Top 10 hits, including three number one songs. He was a finalist for the 1997 Dove Award for New Artist of the Year. His song “Dependence” was number one for 11 weeks, and was nominated for another Dove award in 2009 for Inspirational Song of the Year.

Jamie is now enjoying being in the presence of His Savior, but the impact of his music will be long lasting.

Donations may be made to the Jamie Slocum Benefit Memorial Fund at Wells Fargo, #1871928154.

“My dream is that I am able to make a difference. Then my prayers will be answered. I want to hear God say, “Well done, good and faithful servant, now come rejoice with me in a great celebration.”

– Jamie Slocum

Information provided by the family.