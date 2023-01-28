Obituary: Eugene Lyle Ginn

Eugene Lyle Ginn died in his home in Chino Valley, Arizona, on January 23, 2023. He was born in Iowa on July 8, 1921.

He is preceded in death by his wife Ellen, and his daughters Charlotte Dees (Dale) and Beverly West (Roy) and a grandson, John David Ginn.

He is survived by his son John Ginn (Karen) and 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter Day Saints, 441 W. Perkinsville Road, Chino Valley, AZ on February 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. He will be interned at Chino Valley Cemetery.