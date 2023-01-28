Obituary: Eugene Lyle Ginn

OFFERS
928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Parade Magazine Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar/Submit Event Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com Sex Offender Notifications
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Across the Street Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar/Submit Event Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Watson Lake overflow going to recharge aquifer Prescott fire engineer hopeful of new world record with 24-hour blindfolded run on treadmill Defense uses bodycam footage of Lopez killing to object to charging FDA urges judge to quash bid by Scottsdale law firm to block public access to abortion pill PUSD hires Arizona School Boards Association to manage superintendent search Need2Know: Outdoor survival instructor Cody Lundin announces 2023 course calendar; Prescott Hearing Center, Synergy Home Care open Prescott Valley office; Josh’s Plumbing offers localized service Daily Courier to sunset Sunday color comics, add more to paper, web Vitalant holds successful blood drive as nationwide supply hits all-time low Prescott Valley assistant to town manager earns top ACMA associate’s award California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott

Subscribe Now
Sunday, Jan. 29
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Eugene Lyle Ginn

Eugene Lyle Ginn. (Courtesy)

Eugene Lyle Ginn. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 28, 2023 8:37 p.m.

Eugene Lyle Ginn died in his home in Chino Valley, Arizona, on January 23, 2023. He was born in Iowa on July 8, 1921.

He is preceded in death by his wife Ellen, and his daughters Charlotte Dees (Dale) and Beverly West (Roy) and a grandson, John David Ginn.

He is survived by his son John Ginn (Karen) and 10 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter Day Saints, 441 W. Perkinsville Road, Chino Valley, AZ on February 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. He will be interned at Chino Valley Cemetery.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to: