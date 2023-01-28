Obituary: Emil J. McFaul

Emil J. McFaul was born on May 8, 1929 in Munson, Michigan, to Owen William and Alma McFaul and passed away on January 9, 2023 in Boise, Idaho.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1947 until 1948. Mr. McFaul was the owner and operator of Adrian Upholstery in Hillsdale, Michigan and later Osseo, Michigan from 1953 until 1994. He was very active in his community, serving two terms on the Hillsdale County Board of Commissioners from September 1975 until December 1978. He was also a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge in Hillsdale, Michigan and a VIP donor to the American Red Cross, having donated over five gallons of blood.

He married Nannette Eileen Welch on June 9, 1951, and she survives him.

Emil was an avid card player, particularly enjoying poker with lifelong friends, the Bolenboughs and Russells. He loved motorcycle trips with Marley and Jud Lewis and travel of all sorts, especially camping, making enthusiastic campers of all his children. Every November 15th, he would head up north to claim his deer with his group of hunters, Dick Slade & Tom Bolenbough and eventually his sons. He and Nan lived in their motorhome for two years after retirement, touring around leisurely to visit their children and grandchildren. They eventually settled in Prescott, Arizona where he had retirement jobs driving and delivering cars for dealerships and driving for the local Elderhostel at Yavapai College. In 2005, Emil and Nan moved to Star, Idaho to enjoy the last years of his life.

He was preceded in death by his brothers: William McFaul of Monroe, MI and Edward (Norma) McFaul of Hudson, MI; son-in-law, David M Tucker; daughter-in-law, Donna Robinson McFaul and grandson, Wesley McFaul.

Emil is survived by his four children: Bradley (Sharon) McFaul of Flint, MI; Brenda (George) Yoder of Hillsdale, MI; Ron (Vicky) McFaul of Prescott, AZ; and Shirley Tucker of Meridian, ID; a sister, Betty Wilson of Adrian, MI; and sister-in-law, Faye McFaul of Monroe, MI. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A memorial to celebrate the life of Emil J. McFaul will be planned at a later date.

