Obituary: Edward C. Viliborghi

Edward C. Viliborghi passed away on January 21, 2023. He was the son of Rocco and Aquilina Viliborghi and was born August 15, 1935 in Prescott, Arizona.

Eddie attended Washington Elementary School, Prescott Junior High and Prescott High School, graduating in 1953. He married Carolyn Durkee in 1958. He attended A.S.U. before joining the U.S. Army, serving in Idar-Oberstein, Germany for 18 months. Eddie then attended N.A.U. where he graduated in 1964 and received his master’s degree in Education in 1969.

Eddie began his teaching career at the Prescott High School in 1964, where he coached tennis and taught U.S. History for 31 years, retiring in 1995. Eddie received many teaching honors throughout the years. He was especially proud of his induction into the P.H.S. Circle of Excellence for teachers. In 2006 he was presented with the Announcer of the Year Award for High School P.A. Announcers, which he began doing in 1974. This award stated it “Symbolized excellence in the field of Sports Public Address Announcing.”

Eddie was a founding member of the Prescott High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee, which honors and inducts former superior Badger athletes. He was an avid sports fan having played City League Softball, Volleyball and Basketball in his youth and he followed high school, college and pro games throughout his life.

Eddie loved his students and admired their achievements and he always appreciated the opportunity to teach and lived almost his entire life in the beautiful city of his birth, Prescott, Arizona.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Carolyn; nieces, Catherine Ravetto and Gina Golden; nephews, Andy, Eric and Tyler Viliborghi.

Carolyn and Family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Maggie’s Hospice and Good Samaritan Prescott Village for their exemplary and loving care.

The family requests that in lie of flowers, memorial donations be made to the Prescott High School Athletic Hall of Fame, 1050 N. Ruth St., Prescott, AZ 86301 or to a charity of your choice.

At his request, no services will be held. The family suggests that you remember him with a smile and perform an act of kindness in his memory.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

