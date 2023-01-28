Obituary: Dora (DeeDee) Elizabeth Schroeder
Dora (DeeDee) Elizabeth Schroeder passed away in Prescott, Arizona at age 80, on January 7, 2023, with her husband Clay by her side.
DeeDee Schroeder was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. She married Clay and moved to Arizona in 1967. Her life’s work spanned careers in Software Engineering and I.T. for both the Arizona Government and Private Industry. She served over a decade as a Search and Rescue volunteer for the MCSO in Phoenix.
Most people, however, will remember her as a friendly local Real Estate Agent after she and Clay moved to Prescott over 20 years ago.
She is dearly missed by her Husband, friends and family.
Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign DeeDee’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
