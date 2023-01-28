Obituary: Belva Violet Cole
Belva Violet Cole, age 88, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, went home to the Lord on January 20, 2023. She was born fifth of 12 children on August 13, 1934, in Fort Sumner, DeBacca County, New Mexico, to Viola Bell Gray Cole and Ernest Ray Cole.
She attended Roswell High School in Roswell, New Mexico, and Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona. Belva owned and operated her own businesses in the Prescott area for many years and was among the very sweetest and best of mothers and grandmothers.
She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Robert Allan O’Barts. She is survived by two brothers, David and Ben Cole, and two sisters, Alma Rose Sample and Mary Virginia Gilcrease.
Additionally, she leaves two sons, Dennis George O’Barts and George Robert O’Barts, Jr., two daughters, Jenifer Darlene Hamill and Tammy Cherine Rhodes as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.
Information provided by the funeral home.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- Obituary: Bernadine and James Pullaro
- Need2Know:Raskin’s Jewelers gets new ownership; United Animal Friends opens Prescott resale store; White Rabbit speakeasy planning Prescott location
- California man arrested in connection with bomb threat made next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott
- Phoenix man arrested for burglary in Prescott
- Opposition to Sundog Connector dominates discussion during CYMPO’s regional transportation report to Prescott Council
- PUSD social studies curriculum under scrutiny by grassroots committee
- 209-unit apartment complex planned near Gateway Mall gets Prescott Council approval
- Catch 22 — Day 22: Chino Valley man wanted for probation violation
- CAFMA fire marshal turning in his fire helmet for surfboard
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Burned body of female discovered in Prescott near fire pit
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Rimrock man arrested on child molestation charges
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: