Obituary: Belva Violet Cole

Belva Violet Cole, age 88, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, went home to the Lord on January 20, 2023. She was born fifth of 12 children on August 13, 1934, in Fort Sumner, DeBacca County, New Mexico, to Viola Bell Gray Cole and Ernest Ray Cole.

She attended Roswell High School in Roswell, New Mexico, and Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona. Belva owned and operated her own businesses in the Prescott area for many years and was among the very sweetest and best of mothers and grandmothers.

She was preceded in death by her oldest son, Robert Allan O’Barts. She is survived by two brothers, David and Ben Cole, and two sisters, Alma Rose Sample and Mary Virginia Gilcrease.

Additionally, she leaves two sons, Dennis George O’Barts and George Robert O’Barts, Jr., two daughters, Jenifer Darlene Hamill and Tammy Cherine Rhodes as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

