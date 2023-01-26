OFFERS
Obituary: Scott Napp

Scott Napp

Scott Napp

Originally Published: January 26, 2023 9:38 p.m.

Scott Napp went to be with our Lord on January 15, 2023. He was born February 16, 1956 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, but was raised mainly in Fountain Valley, California.

Scott was a Scholar Athlete at Fountain Valley High where he played varsity football. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry at Occidental College, Masters in chemical engineering at Purdue and Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering at UC Irvine. Scott used his extensive education to become a Chemical engineer specializing in petroleum refining equipment design.

Later he moved to Chino Valley, Arizona where he bought the Arizona Relocation Guide and was a publisher for several years.

Scott was a devout member of St. Catherine Laboure Church and he enjoyed going to the beach, especially to swim. He also enjoyed playing and watching sports.

He is survived by his loving wife Katie, sister Patricia, sons Scott II, Steven, James and Donald and four grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in Scott’s name to St. Catherine Laboure Church, 2062 AZ-89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323.

A Rosary will be held for Scott at St. Catherine Laboure Church on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at the church starting at 11:30 a.m. A Graveside Service will follow at Chino Valley Cemetery, W. Road 2 South, Chino Valley, AZ at 1:00 p.m.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Scott’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by the funeral home.

