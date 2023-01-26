Obituary: Scott Napp
Scott Napp went to be with our Lord on January 15, 2023. He was born February 16, 1956 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, but was raised mainly in Fountain Valley, California.
Scott was a Scholar Athlete at Fountain Valley High where he played varsity football. He earned his Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry at Occidental College, Masters in chemical engineering at Purdue and Ph.D. in Biochemical Engineering at UC Irvine. Scott used his extensive education to become a Chemical engineer specializing in petroleum refining equipment design.
Later he moved to Chino Valley, Arizona where he bought the Arizona Relocation Guide and was a publisher for several years.
Scott was a devout member of St. Catherine Laboure Church and he enjoyed going to the beach, especially to swim. He also enjoyed playing and watching sports.
He is survived by his loving wife Katie, sister Patricia, sons Scott II, Steven, James and Donald and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations in Scott’s name to St. Catherine Laboure Church, 2062 AZ-89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323.
A Rosary will be held for Scott at St. Catherine Laboure Church on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at the church starting at 11:30 a.m. A Graveside Service will follow at Chino Valley Cemetery, W. Road 2 South, Chino Valley, AZ at 1:00 p.m.
Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Scott’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by the funeral home.
Sign up for our e-News Alerts
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- Obituary: Bernadine and James Pullaro
- Need2Know:Raskin’s Jewelers gets new ownership; United Animal Friends opens Prescott resale store; White Rabbit speakeasy planning Prescott location
- Catch 22 — Day 20: Law enforcement seeking Dewey woman on multiple warrants
- PUSD social studies curriculum under scrutiny by grassroots committee
- Opposition to Sundog Connector dominates discussion during CYMPO’s regional transportation report to Prescott Council
- Familiar face fills post as PUSD board president
- $3.26M in Highway Safety funding slated for improvements to three area roads
- Catch 22 — Day 22: Chino Valley man wanted for probation violation
- Phoenix man arrested for burglary in Prescott
- Prescott Valley Police issue alert for Level 2 sex offender
- 16-year-old, being tried as adult, pleads not guilty to murder in Camp Verde
- Burned body of female discovered in Prescott near fire pit
- City of Prescott offers tip for shoveling snow from driveway
- Motorcycle rider wanted for reckless driving, felony flight from police
- 209-unit apartment complex near Gateway Mall, opioid lawsuit settlement funds, up for Prescott Council discussion Tuesday
- New 54-home subdivision planned off proposed extension of Smoke Tree Lane
- Prescott Police detective cited, released for impaired driving
- Catch 22 — Day 4: PANT seeks Prescott fugitive on warrant for drugs
- Photo: Truck/trailer rollover crash closes Glassford Hill Road near Highway 89A Tuesday afternoon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: