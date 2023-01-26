Obituary: Philip Curtis Wilson

Philip Curtis Wilson, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away January 9, 2023, and was born August 2, 1942 in Exira, Iowa to the late Eva and Curtis Wilson.

Phil graduated from Drake University with a degree in Pharmaceutical Science. He served as a Captain in the United States Air Force for six years including the Vietnam War, receiving the Distinguished Flying Cross and Air Medal. Upon leaving the Air Force, he embarked on his pharmacy career, first as the owner of Prescott Pharmacy on Gurley and Summit Street, then opening the then new Costco pharmacy, followed by stints working at Safeway and Fry’s pharmacies.

Phil was a founding member of the Sun-up Rotary Club and served as a Boy Scout leader.

Phil is survived by his sons Michael and Stephen, his granddaughters Daniella and Alexa and his wife Cathy.

The family is holding private services.

Information provided by the family.