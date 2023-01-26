Adoption Spotlight: Kasumy
Originally Published: January 26, 2023 7:05 p.m.
Kasumy is a creative and happy girl who is open to trying new things. Her perfect day would include eating at Peter Piper Pizza, going to the zoo with friends, drawing and baking banana bread. Her favorite subjects in school are P.E. and art, though she’s also enjoying reading, writing and computer class. Get to know Kasumy and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
