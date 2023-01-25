Obituary Notice: Virginia Fae Soutar
Originally Published: January 25, 2023 10:23 p.m.
Virginia Fae Soutar, 90, born December 9, 1932, in DeWitt, Iowa, passed away January 17, 2023, in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Arrangements entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home and Crematory of Prescott Valley, Arizona.
